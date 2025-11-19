 MP STF Fake DEd Mark Sheet Scam: Involvement Of Politicians, Former Officials Surface
These officials and politicians may face action in future. The STF has received initial indication of their involvement in the scam. As soon as concrete evidence is gathered, the STF will arrest officials, politicians and middlemen in the case. The STF's investigation has so far uncovered evidence of corruption in Gwalior, Morena, Shivpuri and Indore district.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Irregularities committed in giving jobs in school education department on the basis of fabricated DEd mark sheets, has revealed involvement of former officials and politicians, said officials here on Wednesday. The scam was on in the state since 1996.

The Special Task Force (STF) has launched an investigation against 34 teachers in Gwalior-Chambal region for allegedly securing jobs by furnishing fake Diploma in Education (DEd) degrees.

It is suspected that the racket was active throughout the state. Therefore, the entire state is now being investigated. SP Rajesh Singh Bhadoria said most appointments were made from1996 to 2006 though the scam continued till early 2025.

According to Bhadoria, former district panchayat president, janpad panchayat presidents and chief executive officers are involved.

Background

Shikshak Karmi, then assistant teachers: Shikshak Karmi Recruitment Committee was active from 1996 to 2003. After this, Assistant Teacher Recruitment Committee was formed.

Both of these committees included the district panchayat CEO, district panchayat president and vice-president. Therefore, the investigation into how they gave jobs to three persons with the same roll number is underway. There is a possibility that may become accused in the case.

