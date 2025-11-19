Bhopal News: 18-Year-Old Stabbed By Miscreants In Chhola Mandir Area

Bhopal News: Youth Stabbed By Miscreants In Chhola Mandir Area |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old youth was stabbed with a knife by two miscreants in Chhola Mandir area on Tuesday evening. The victim identified as Akash Malviya received sever wounds was rushed to hospital for treatment.

According to police, Akash, a resident of Atal Ayub Nagar works in a private job. He was in some dispute with a youth Ganga Thakur.

Around 9 pm on Tuesday, Akash was passing near the Kalari area in Chhola when he encountered Ganga Thakur along with his associate, Sonu Vanshkar. The duo allegedly began abusing and chasing him. Akash run towards his home to save himself.

As he reached near a dairy the accused chased and caught him. When Akash tried to escape, both Ganga and Sonu reportedly attacked him with a knife. He received serious injuries on his back and neck while the assailants fled the spot.

Police have registered a case of attempted murder against the two accused and are carrying out raids to nab the duo. Police said the victim and the accused had clashed several times in the past as well.