Bhopal Fake Stamp Racket Busted: Four Held With Fake Stamps, Seven On The Run |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major breakthrough, MP Nagar police on Wednesday busted a large-scale racket involved in selling and used forged stamp papers causing loss of revenue to the government.

Acting on tip off, police teams conducted raids at multiple locations including at Sarnath Complex, Old Vidhan Sabha Road and Arera Colony.

ACP Manish Bhardwaj said those arrested have been identified as Pritam Prajapati (19), Naresh Sahariya (26), Jatin Sahu (19) and Arif Afzal Ali (55).

Their aides Akash Sahu, Vikas Sahu, stamp vendor Sushma Sahu, notary advocates Hemendra Tiwari, Pawan Prakash Sharma, Ganesh Mama Longre and Rohit Longre are on the run.

Large quantities of used adhesive stamps, forged stamp papers, photocopied stamp sheets, notary seals, registers, and blank papers signed by notaries were seized from various locations, ACP added.

Bhardwaj said that in a raid carried out at A.M. Enterprises, Sarnath Complex police found shop worker Pritam Prajapati in possession of used adhesive stamps, stamp vendor Sushma Sahu’s stamp papers, notary seals, registers, and blank stamp papers already signed by notary advocates Hemendra Tiwari and Pawan Prakash Sharma.

Pritam revealed that the shop was owned by Akash Sahu and Vikas Sahu who allegedly purchased and sold fake or used stamps after altering them.

Pritam further disclosed that Sushma Sahu, a licensed stamp vendor and notary advocates allegedly signed blank green and white papers that were later misused. He also named Arif Afzal who reportedly photocopied stamp papers and sold forged copies.

From Mama Chambers, adjacent to the first shop worker Naresh Sahariya admitted that shop owner Ganesh ‘Mama’ Longre and his son Rohit Longre had been selling used and altered stamp papers on the owner’s instructions.

Another raid was conducted at A.M. Enterprises near Old Vidhan Sabha where employee Jatin Sahu was found with similar material. He confirmed the involvement of the same group Akash Sahu, Vikas Sahu, stamp vendor Sushma Sahu and notary advocates who allegedly pre-signed blank papers and circulated forged stamp documents.

The police then raided the residence of Arif Afzal Ali who confessed to selling stamps illegally for the past 30 years. He admitted to photocopying stamp papers and selling them as originals without paying any government duty.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the absconding accused. The racket is suspected to have been operating for years and further investigations were underway to unearth their full network, police officials said.

While, some of the vendors purchased and sold the used stamps, it was Arif Afzal, Sushma Sahu and notary advocates who altered the used stamps and even forged them. Police said further arrests will provide information about their full modus operandi.