MP News: PM Shree Tourism Helicopter Services To Begin For Pachmarhi, Ujjain & Other Tourist Spots From Nov 20; Schedule, Fare & More

MP News: PM Shree Tourism Heliocopter To Be Launched On November 20; Check Schedule, Fare & All You Need To Know

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is all set to operate ‘PM Shree Tourism Helicopter’ from November 20 onwards. It aims to significantly reduce travel time to major tourist destinations across the state, facilitating convenience to passengers.

With this initiative, Madhya Pradesh will become the first state in the country to operate inter-state tourism helicopter services.

The helicopter will operate on three major routes:

Indore - Ujjain - Omkareshwar

Bhopal - Madai - Pachmarhi

Jabalpur-Bandhavgarh-Kanha

The helicopter services will connect 8 major cities and 3 national parks. With this, travel time will reduce drastically - Indore to Omkareshwar will take just 25 minutes, and Bhopal to Pachmarhi only 40 minutes.

Fare

Regular ‘PM Shree Tourism Helicopter’ flights will operate to Pachmarhi, Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Satpura Tiger Reserve, and both Jyotirlinga shrines. The fare has been tentatively fixed nearly ₹2,500 for Indore-Omkareshwar and ₹5,000 for Bhopal-Pachmarhi.

Schedule

The service is said to operate on five days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There will be no flights on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Each trip will accommodate 6 passengers at a time.

Indore-Ujjain-Omkareshwar

Flights will start from Indore to Ujjain at 8 am, followed by Ujjain to Omkareshwar at 8:25 am.

Return flights from Omkareshwar to Indore depart at 11:30 am and additional services run between Indore and Ujjain around noon.

The fares range from ₹5,000 to ₹6,500 depending on the route.

Bhopal-Madai-Pachmarhi

Services from Bhopal to Pachmarhi will cost ₹5k. Flights will operate via Mandai, with multiple departures throughout the day.

The schedule includes direct and connecting flights between Bhopal, Mandai and Pachmarhi. The fares range from ₹3k to ₹5k depending on the route.

Services available on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, while no flights operate on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Jabalpur-Bandhavgarh-Kanha

Monday helicopter services will connect Jabalpur, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Kanha Park and others with fares ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹6,250.

Flights will start from Jabalpur to Maihar at 8 am, continue onward to Chitrakoot and return to Jabalpur before departing for Kanha Park at noon.

The return flight from Kanha Park to Jabalpur is scheduled at 2:05 pm.