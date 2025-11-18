MP News: All Individuals Given Chance To Excel Under PM Narendra Modi, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: All Individuals Given Chance To Excel Under PM Modi, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said just as emperor Vikramaditya’s Navaratnas were illustrious, today, under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all talented individuals are given opportunities to excel.

Efforts to develop scientific and innovative thinking among students supported by PM Modi are fully backed by the state government.

The chief minister was speaking on the inaugural day of six-day 52nd Children’s Science Exhibition-2025 organised by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in association with school education department at Regional Institute of Education (RIE) on Tuesday. He was welcomed by a robot developed by young scientists.

About 900 students and teachers from 31 states and union territories showcased 240 science models and innovative projects addressing various societal challenges. The exhibition also features interactive sessions with scientists from MANIT, AISECT and IISER.