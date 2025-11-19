MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Visit Chhatarpur, Satna And Panna On November 19; Here’s His Complete Schedule

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be on a day-long visit to the Chhatarpur and Panna districts of the Sagar division on November 19, 2025.

During this visit, he will take part in several local programs, inaugurations and public events planned across the two districts.

According to the schedule, the Chief Minister left from Bhopal at 10:35 am by aircraft and is expected to land at Khajuraho Airport in Chhatarpur district at 11:25 am.

From there, he will board a helicopter at 11:30 am and reach the helipad built at Nadia Baihar village at around 11:45 am.

After landing, the Chief Minister will travel by road and reach the program venue at 11:55 am. He will attend the inauguration ceremony of Hotel Rajgarh Palace along with other local events organised in Chhatarpur.

At 12:50 pm, Dr. Mohan Yadav will leave Chhatarpur by helicopter and arrive in Nagod, Satna district, at around 1:15 pm. He will participate in programs held in Nagod and meet local representatives and people.

Later, at 2:50 pm, he will again take a helicopter and depart for Panna district.

He is scheduled to land at the Shah Nagar helipad at 3:10 pm. The Chief Minister will attend local programs in Shah Nagar during the afternoon.

The visit will end in the evening. At 5:00 pm, Dr. Yadav will leave Shah Nagar by helicopter and reach Khajuraho Airport in Chhatarpur district at 5:30 pm before returning to Bhopal.