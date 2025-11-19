Delhi–Bhopal Indigo Flight Takes U-Turn Minutes Before Landing; Reaches Indore For Refueling With Passengers Onboard

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Delhi to Bhopal Indigo flight left passengers perplexed on Wednesday afternoon when it reached Bhopal at the scheduled time, but suddenly took a U-turn in the air. Indigo 6E 6364 was diverted to Indore within minutes!

The unexpected diversion caused confusion at Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport.

Many people who had come to receive their friends and family were left waiting without clear information for some time.

They kept checking the arrival screen, thinking the flight would land any moment, but instead of landing in Bhopal the status showed 'landed in Indore.'

According to Bhopal Airport Director Ramji Awasthi, the flight was supposed to land at around 1:15 pm, however was diverted to Indore. He informed it was the pilot's decision, most likely because the carrier had to be refueled.

On the other hand, people, who were waiting at the Raja Bhoj airport to pick their loved ones, said the passengers onboard were informed that the flight could not land in Bhopal due to the 'windy weather' in Bhopal.

The diverted flight, Indigo 6E 6364, took off from Indore after refueling and is now expected to reach Bhopal at around 3:15 pm, causing a delay of two hours.

Some sources said the total delay could be around 1 hour 30 minutes to 1 hour 45 minutes.

Similarly, the same carrier-- flight number 6E 6365 was scheduled to take off from Bhopal to Delhi at 1:45pm, but has been delayed, keeping the passengers waiting at the Raja Bhoj Aiport.

Meanwhile, passengers waiting at the Bhopal airport were left confused as the flight status changed suddenly.

One of the people waiting at the airport, who had come to pick up his sister, said that at first they thought the passengers would have to make their own arrangements after the diversion.

However, the authorities later informed them that the flight would return to Bhopal after refueling in Indore.

Many had already arrived early to receive their relatives and were seen checking the updated schedule again and again.

The flight is expected to land safely in Bhopal after the delay.