Indore News: RTO And Traffic Police Collect Fine Of ₹40,000 From 7 School Buses; A Pending Tax Amount Of ₹6.72 Lakh Was Recovered From Other Buses |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of RTO and the traffic management police launched a checking drive and took action against 7 school buses and collected fines of Rs 40,000 form them for violating traffic rules on Tuesday.

On the instruction of district collector Shivam Verma, the team conducted checking of school vehicles on Sanwer Road and the Super Corridor areas. Officers checked permits, fitness certificates, insurance papers and all other required documents.

They also inspected the vehicles to ensure that they were following fitness and permit conditions and that fire safety equipment and speed governors were working properly. Feedback was taken from students and their parents to confirm whether the drivers overspeed or use mobile phones while driving.

Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma informed that six school vehicles were found with various shortcomings and violations of the Motor Vehicles Act. A fine of more than Rs 40,000 was collected from them. Additionally, Rs 6.72 lakh in pending motor vehicle tax was collected from other bus operators.

Sharma said that surprise checking of school vehicles will continue across the district to ensure compliance with all safety standards. All schools and educational institutions have been instructed to operate their buses only when the vehicles are fully fit and all necessary documents are valid, in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.