 Indore News: ‘Toilet Get-Together’ Events To Be Held Across City On World Toilet Day
The main programme will begin at 10 am at Nehru Park, where Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav will jointly inaugurate the new public toilet and participate in the get-together event. Mayor-in-Council member Nandkishore Pahadia, along with a large number of students and citizens, will also be present.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: ‘Toilet Get-Together’ Events To Be Held Across City On World Toilet Day | Grok via X@kingjimmyc

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To mark World Toilet Day on November 19, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will organise ‘Get-Together Toilet’ events across all city zones and inaugurate four newly constructed public toilets.

Health in-charge Ashwini Shukla said the initiative—launched on Children’s Day under the Kalpana Ki Udaan programme—will continue on November 19 with events focused on promoting sanitation awareness.

