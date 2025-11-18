Indore News: ‘Toilet Get-Together’ Events To Be Held Across City On World Toilet Day | Grok via X@kingjimmyc

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To mark World Toilet Day on November 19, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will organise ‘Get-Together Toilet’ events across all city zones and inaugurate four newly constructed public toilets.

Health in-charge Ashwini Shukla said the initiative—launched on Children’s Day under the Kalpana Ki Udaan programme—will continue on November 19 with events focused on promoting sanitation awareness.

The main programme will begin at 10 am at Nehru Park, where Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav will jointly inaugurate the new public toilet and participate in the get-together event. Mayor-in-Council member Nandkishore Pahadia, along with a large number of students and citizens, will also be present.

In addition to these inaugurations, get-together toilet programmes will be held across all 22 zones of the city, including key locations such as Lalbagh, Malhar Ashram, ITI Square, Patre Ki Chal, Vijay Nagar Square, Sharda Math, Gymkhana, Harsiddhi Zone Office, Dussehra Maidan, Panchsheel Nagar, Indira Pratima Square, Pipliyahana, Indira Nagar, and Gayatri Petrol Pump, among others. Local public representatives will attend the events to promote sanitation and encourage community participation.