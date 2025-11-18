MP News: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Bike Collides With Passing Vehicle In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy of Linepura, Katkut, was killed in a road accident near Okhla, about 30 kilometres from Barwaha, on Monday night.

The post-mortem was performed at Barwaha Civil Hospital on Tuesday morning.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Shiv. His father, Bhairo Singh, said that his son had left home around midnight without informing the family. He went to attend a wedding ceremony in Aakhya village with his cousin Sanjay and another companion.

While returning, their motorcycle was hit by a passing vehicle, leaving all three injured. The victims were rushed to the Barwaha Civil Hospital, where Shiv received first aid and was referred to Indore for further treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. Sanjay and another injured person were discharged after receiving primary care.

Shiv was the eldest son in the family and had left school after Class VII to support his father in farming and manage responsibilities at home.

Following the incident, Barwaha police registered a case, and officials confirmed that the case diary will now be transferred to Balwada police station for further investigation.

Authorities said the next steps will include detailed statements from family members and witnesses to establish the full sequence of events.