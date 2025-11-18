 MP News: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Bike Collides With Passing Vehicle In Khargone
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Bike Collides With Passing Vehicle In Khargone

MP News: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Bike Collides With Passing Vehicle In Khargone

Shiv was the eldest son in the family and had left school after Class VII to support his father in farming and manage responsibilities at home. Following the incident, Barwaha police registered a case, and officials confirmed that the case diary will now be transferred to Balwada police station for further investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy of Linepura, Katkut, was killed in a road accident near Okhla, about 30 kilometres from Barwaha, on Monday night.

The post-mortem was performed at Barwaha Civil Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Read Also
MP News: 17-Yo IAS Aspirant Leaves Home After Parents Force Her For Marriage; Found Working In...
article-image

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Shiv. His father, Bhairo Singh, said that his son had left home around midnight without informing the family. He went to attend a wedding ceremony in Aakhya village with his cousin Sanjay and another companion.

While returning, their motorcycle was hit by a passing vehicle, leaving all three injured. The victims were rushed to the Barwaha Civil Hospital, where Shiv received first aid and was referred to Indore for further treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Medical Marvel: Doctors Successfully Diagnose And Treat Rare Metabolic Disorder In One-Year-Old Child
Mumbai Medical Marvel: Doctors Successfully Diagnose And Treat Rare Metabolic Disorder In One-Year-Old Child
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch
Read Also
Indore–Nagpur Sleeper Bus Service Launched To Strengthen Intercity Connectivity With Improved...
article-image

However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. Sanjay and another injured person were discharged after receiving primary care.

Shiv was the eldest son in the family and had left school after Class VII to support his father in farming and manage responsibilities at home.

Following the incident, Barwaha police registered a case, and officials confirmed that the case diary will now be transferred to Balwada police station for further investigation.

Authorities said the next steps will include detailed statements from family members and witnesses to establish the full sequence of events.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: EPFO Rolls Out Enrolment Scheme For Eligible Left-Out Employees

MP News: EPFO Rolls Out Enrolment Scheme For Eligible Left-Out Employees

MP News: Deputy Sarpanch Stages Protest Wearing Garlands Of Memos After 17 Years Of Panchayat...

MP News: Deputy Sarpanch Stages Protest Wearing Garlands Of Memos After 17 Years Of Panchayat...

MP News: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Bike Collides With Passing Vehicle In Khargone

MP News: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Bike Collides With Passing Vehicle In Khargone

MP News: Farmers Celebrate With Dhols, Crackers After CM Mohan Yadav Revokes Simhastha 2028 Land...

MP News: Farmers Celebrate With Dhols, Crackers After CM Mohan Yadav Revokes Simhastha 2028 Land...

MP Cabinet Meet: Hiring On 373 Posts For 50-Bedded Ayush Hospitals in 12 Districts Including Bhopal,...

MP Cabinet Meet: Hiring On 373 Posts For 50-Bedded Ayush Hospitals in 12 Districts Including Bhopal,...