MP News: 17-Yo IAS Aspirant Leaves Home After Parents Force Her For Marriage; Found Working In Indore After 10 Month-Search

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old UPSC aspirant, who ran away from home 10 months ago to escape marriage, was finally found working at a company in Indore, police said on Tuesday.

After completing her 12th grade with excellent marks, the girl planned of cracking UPSC exams to become an IAS officer, however her parents started pressuring her to get married.

The constant pressure from the family forced her to leave home. After a long police search, she was found working in Indore recently.

The court has asked her to try living with her parents for a few days. If things do not work out, the court will make arrangements for her education and accommodation so she can continue preparing for the IAS exams.

According to information, she left home in January and moved to Indore. There, she rented a room, took up a job, and quietly began her civil service preparation.

For ten months, her family did not know her whereabouts, prompting her father to file a petition in the Jabalpur High Court seeking her return.

Following the petition, the police started searching for her and finally traced her in Indore.

When the woman was produced before the court, she refused to return immediately to her father, stating that she did not want her education disrupted.

The High Court instructed her to stay with her father for four to five days to see if things worked out. However, the judges also assured her that if her home environment was not supportive, the administration would arrange accommodation and educational support so she could continue her IAS preparation.