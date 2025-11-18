Bhopal News: City Police Too Want Al Falah University Chancellor’s Brother In Fraud Case

Al-Falah University | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Arrested from Hyderabad for fraud-related cases registered in Mhow, al Falah University’s chancellor Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui’s brother Hamood was also wanted by Bhopal police in an investment fraud-related case registered against him in 1999 and was carrying a reward of Rs 5000 on his arrest, police officials said.

The case was registered against Hamood Ahmad Siddiqui and some others at Shahjehanabad police station on the complaint of a man who was assured by Hamood that his investment would be doubled in a few years. However, Hamood and his aides vanished soon afterwards. A permanent warrant was issued against Hamood by the court but he could not be traced.

Further action would now be taken in the case as per the directions of the court, police added.

The revelation comes at a time when the university is already under scanner because the Delhi blast’s main accused, Dr. Umar-un-Nabi was closely linked to Al-Falah University, prompting multiple inquiries into the institution’s activities.

Hamood was arrested by Indore police from Hyderabad on Sunday in connection with an investment scam in Mhow, where he allegedly opened a fake private bank, collected deposits from hundreds of residents and promised to double their money. He had two cases of rioting and attempt to murder also registered against him in 1988 and 1989.

His father was Sheher Qazi of Mhow. When the fraud surfaced, he fled with his family, remaining underground for nearly 25 years. Police finally traced him to Hyderabad where he had been working in stock trading.