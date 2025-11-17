Indore News: Schools To Start At 9 AM From November 18 As Cold Wave Gets Stronger

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Severe cold weather in Indore district has led to a change in school timings from Tuesday.

Collector Shivam Verma told the media on Monday that morning temperatures have dropped sharply, making it difficult for students to leave home early.

Because of this, the administration has decided to shift school opening hours.

The Collector has asked the District Education Officer (DEO) to issue the official order. The new timing will apply to all schools from Class 1 to Class 12, including government, private, and all board schools such as CBSE and ICSE. From Tuesday onwards, every school in the district will open at 9 am.

Officials said the move aims to protect students from the cold wave and make mornings easier for younger children. Many parents have also welcomed the step, saying the extra time will help students get ready comfortably without facing harsh cold winds.

School authorities have been asked to share the updated timing with parents at the earliest through messages, notices, and school groups. The administration will continue to watch the weather situation, and further changes may be made if the cold increases.

This revised timing will remain in effect until a new order is issued.