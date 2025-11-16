Indore News: Thousands Of Patients, Only One Gate For Entry\Exit In Central India’s Largest Government Hospital, MY Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central India’s largest government hospital, MY Hospital, is turning into a nightmare for patients and emergency responders, with nearly all major entry gates locked and the administration showing little urgency to resolve the crisis. Many of the walls are damp with water leaking from the roofs.

Raghu Yadav’s family rushed him to city’s biggest government hospital - Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital- after an accident, only to find its main gates locked. They struggled to find an entry point as precious minutes slipped away; a nightmare faced daily by dozens of emergency patients and ambulances reaching the hospital. The ambulance had to navigate a single narrow entry lane near Dawa Bazaar — the only gate left open after authorities shut around 12 access points citing the recent ‘rat incident’. Luckily, for Raghu, he was only suffering from a broken leg, so he survived, but not everyone is so lucky.

This lone, congested route is now being used by emergency vehicles, staff, patients, supply vans, and visitors heading to MY Hospital, Super Specialty Hospital, Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital, and the Cancer Institute — all within the same campus.

Problems do not end on entering the premises. Patients report a lack of drinking water, foul smell in several wards, and negligence in treatment. The hospital is crippled with inadequate staff and crumbling facilities.

Ashok Prajapati, whose wife was admitted for treatment, wandered helplessly for directions to a ward. When he asked for help, a guard dismissed him, saying: ‘Find your own way.’ Thankfully, a nurse helped him locate the correct ward. These incidents highlight the growing administrative failure and visible negligence within the state’s biggest hospital.

RUSTED WATER COOLER, DUBIOUS WATER QUALITY

As you reach the upper floors of MY Hospital and go inside the watercooler room, you will be greeted with an old, rusted cooler. Patients say that the water from the cooler smells ‘funny’

RATS EVERYWHERE

Rats are one of the biggest problems in MY Hospital, and you can see them inside the premises roaming freely. All the hospital administration’s efforts to get rid of them have proved futile. The authorities have blamed the food brought by social workers for poor patients and their attendants as the reason behind the rat menace and have banned all food inside the hospital. They were also responsible for biting two newborns.

SINGLE POINT OF ENTRY

Several incidents have been reported where ambulances were stuck for over 30 minutes outside the main gate due to severe congestion, losing precious minutes during the ‘golden hour’

POOR STATE OF ELEVATORS

The condition of the lift meant for patients is abysmal. The main frame of the lift is cracking, and one can see the iron rods.

ROTTING UNDER ITS OWN FILTH

There are piles of garbage on the premises, liquor bottles near patients, and rat-infested corridors adjacent to the kitchen.

STAFF CRISIS BEHIND THE CHAOS

Despite its massive size, MY Hospital’s maintenance depends on just 400 outsourced workers from a private agency Agile. Only 100–120 are on duty per shift and they are responsible for cleaning, security, pest control, and waste disposal, which is proving to be impossible. Not surprisingly, it is proving to be an impossible task. The shortage has left the hospital overrun by rodents, trash, and mismanagement.

MY’s INFAMOUS RAT BITE INCIDENT TIMELINE

Aug 31–Sept 1: Two newborns bitten by rats inside NICU.

Sept 2: One infant dies; two nurses suspended.

Sept 3: Private pest control agency fined ?1 lakh, contract terminated.

Sept 11: Madhya Pradesh High Court seeks a full report on the incident.

OFFICIALSPEAK: WE’RE A REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Hospital authorities brush off all criticism by claiming that IPHS rules do not apply to MY Hospital since it is a “regional teaching hospital.” The Dean’s office maintains that the gate closures are “temporary measures for safety and control,” though no alternate arrangements have been made.

PUBLIC OUTRAGE & GROWING DEMAND

“The hospital belongs to the people, not the administration. Shutting down its gates is like shutting down healthcare itself,” said Lokesh Mujalda, National President of JAYS.

Dr Arvind Ghanghoria |

Dr Ashok Yadav |

Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, Dean MGM said “Talk to MY Hospital Superintendent. I have nothing to do with MY Hospital gates being closed. ”

Dr Ashok Yadav, MY Hospital Superintendent said, “People come inside and park vehicles, which is a major problem. Also, for security reasons, we have closed all the gates, save one.”