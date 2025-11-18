 Indore–Nagpur Sleeper Bus Service Launched To Strengthen Intercity Connectivity With Improved Comfort
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Indore–Nagpur Sleeper Bus Service Launched Successfully; Bus To Strengthen Intercity Connectivity With Improved Comfort |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major step toward expanding intercity transport connectivity was taken on Monday, as Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inaugurated the new Indore–Nagpur AC Sleeper Bus Service at the AICTSL campus. The service aims to provide passengers with a modern and dependable travel option between the two key cities.

Equipped with CCTV cameras, GPS navigation, panic buttons, Wi-Fi facilities and complimentary night-meal packets, the buses are designed to maximise passenger safety and convenience. Each bus features 36 sleeper seats, offering a comfortable overnight journey.

article-image

Departures from both Indore and Nagpur are scheduled at 9:15 PM, with a total travel duration of approximately 10 hours via Multai. Tickets, priced at Rs 1,000, are available at the AICTSL office and online at Omst.in. Operations will be managed by Om Shanti Travels under operator Brijmohan Rathi.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Tulsi Silawat said, “Indore’s improved connectivity toward Nagpur, Harda and Betul marks a big leap in public convenience. This new facility strengthens cultural and economic ties and more such services will be introduced soon.”

Highlighting the city’s long-term transport vision, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav added, “Our commitment has been to link Indore with major cities. Connecting Indore to Nagpur is an important step, and as soon as operators for Lucknow and Varanasi routes are finalised, Indore will be connected to these significant destinations as well.”

Dignitaries including municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav (IAS) and AICTSL CEO Arth Jain (IAS) were present, marking a notable milestone for Indore’s expanding transport network.

