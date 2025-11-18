 Indore News: Two IMS Students Suspended As Fight Breaks Out After WhatsApp Dispute
Indore News: Two IMS Students Suspended As Fight Breaks Out After WhatsApp Dispute

According to eyewitnesses, the two confronted each other in the IMS parking area on Monday. During the encounter, Mustafa allegedly slapped Sanskaar and forced him to apologize. Later, Sanskaar reportedly called his friends from outside the campus, who arrived and beat up Mustafa, chasing him across the premises.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 12:23 AM IST
Indore News: Two Ims Students Suspended As Fight Breaks Out After WhatsApp Dispute | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor argument on a WhatsApp group escalated into a violent clash at Institute of Management Studies (IMS), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, on Monday, leaving one student injured and even professors caught in the scuffle.

The incident involved two Integrated MBA (E-Commerce) fifth-semester students, Sanskaar and Mustafa, who had argued on their class WhatsApp group a few days earlier. The dispute began after Sanskaar commented on Mustafa’s message, triggering a heated exchange online.

When the situation worsened, IMS staff members Ashok Nayak and Dr Piyush Kendurkar intervened to stop the fight, along with ABVP members Sarthak Vajpayee and Anshul Patel. In the chaos, one of the professors sustained minor injuries.

The institute reportedly focused on settling the matter internally after the parents of both students arrived and apologized. Staff members expressed dissatisfaction, saying that open violence on campus warranted a police report.

IMS director Prof Deepak Srivastava confirmed the incident, calling it a result of a “minor dispute that escalated.” He stated that both students have admitted their mistake and have been suspended as an immediate measure. A meeting of the institute’s disciplinary committee will be held in the coming days to decide further action.

