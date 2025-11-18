MP News: Work On Investment Proposals Worth ₹8.57 Lakh Crore Progressing; CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Implementation Status Of GIS Commitments

MP News: Work On Investment Proposals Worth Rs 8.57 Lakh Crore Progressing; CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Implementation Status Of GIS Commitments |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Of the Rs 30.77 lakh crore worth of investment proposals received during the Global Investors Summit (GIS), groundwork on projects of more than Rs 8.57 lakh crore is currently underway in Madhya Pradesh.

This was informed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a review meeting on the implementation status of GIS proposals at Mantralaya on Monday.

Principal Secretary ( Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion), Raghvendra Kumar briefed the CM on the progress. He said the industries department received a total of 889 proposals worth Rs 12.70 lakh crore. Of these, land has been allotted and Letters of Intent issued for 397 proposals.

Additionally, 190 investment proposals worth Rs 5.13 lakh crores are at the site-visit stage. The department is in touch with 302 investors and discussions are ongoing.

The department has completed land allotment and related processes for proposals worth Rs 2.48 lakh crores. These investments are expected to generate employment for more than 2.85 lakh people. A discussion is also underway with the Centre for establishing a telecom manufacturing unit in Gwalior. To attract investors, coordination is being strengthened with ICEA.

Mass foundation stone events by December-end

CM Mohan Yadav stressed that as the two-year term of the BJP-led state government will complete in December, a mass foundation stone laying ceremony for maximum industrial units should be organised by month-end. He said that laying foundation stones for works worth Rs 2 lakh crores to Rs 2.5 lakh crores would significantly transform the state s industrial landscape.

The CM emphasised that the GIS brought investment proposals worth Rs 30.77 lakh crores. For their implementation, officers must remain in touch with investors and address their queries promptly so that proposals can be realised at the earliest. He said timelines must be fixed for important projects and they should be taken forward on priority.

He also stressed the need for regular monitoring of projects where implementation has begun. The departmental officers have been asked to organise state-level and divisional-level conventions for people who have received employment or become self-reliant.

He highlighted huge potential in biotechnology, saying that the state must move in this direction. At the upcoming investors convention in Hyderabad, companies from the biotech sector should be invited and encouraged to invest in Madhya Pradesh, said the CM.