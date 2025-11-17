Indore News: 22-Year-Old Kills Self After Girlfriend's Suicide Threats |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide after being distressed over repeated suicide threats from his girlfriend, who is seen in a video call placing a knife on her neck and stomach and threatening to end her life if he left her.

According to Pardeshipura police, the deceased was identified as Abhishek Prajapat, a resident of Shivaji Nagar. He was found hanging at his house two days ago. After the incident, a video call recording has gone viral on social media on Monday in which the girl is purportedly seen putting a noose from a ceiling fan around her neck and then placing a knife on her neck and stomach, repeatedly saying that she would kill herself if he tried to leave her. In the video, Abhishek is seen trying to persuade her not to harm herself.

Family members have alleged that the girl and her relatives were pressuring and threatening Abhishek. They claimed that while the girl said she did not want to end the relationship, her family members were allegedly intimidating Abhishek.

Abhishek’s brother Mohan said that the two had been in a relationship for the past five years. He alleged that the girl had cheated on Abhishek, used to demand money and would blackmail him. Abhishek was a sound system operator.

Before taking the drastic step, Abhishek was reportedly in tears. “He told us that he had done everything for her, even gone against our parents. Whenever there was money at home, he would give it to her. But in the end, she left him,” Mohan said.

3.18-minute video of threats surfaces

A video of about 3 minutes and 18 seconds is circulating on social media, purportedly showing the girl first tying a noose to a ceiling fan and attempting to hang herself.

She is then seen taking out a knife from an almirah, placing it on her stomach and saying she will stab herself. Later, she is heard talking about slitting her wrist and is also seen holding the knife to her neck, shouting angrily and threatening to end her life.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that the police have begun a probe and have taken note of the video and the allegations made by the family in their investigation.