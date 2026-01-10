MP News: 3 Arrested For Killing Minor Boy Over Family Dispute, Business Rivalry In Jobat | Representative Image

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Jobat police on Saturday arrested three persons for allegedly killing a minor boy over family dispute and business rivalry, in Alirajpur district.

According to police, on January 6, an unidentified body was found in the Jhikri Badi area of Nimthal village. Preliminary inspection indicated murder and the deceased was later identified as Karan, son of Rakesh Rawat and a resident of Nimthal.

Karan’s family claimed that he had gone to attend a village function on the night of January 4 and had been missing since. Based on the family’s complaint, a case was registered at Jobat police station.

During the investigation, police got to know that Karan was last seen with one Sushil Rawat and his friends Dilip Gadaria and Kailash Dudwe. After the incident, Dilip had reportedly switched off his mobile phone and had fled to Gujarat, police added.

During interrogation, Sushil confessed to committing the murder along with Dilip and Kailash. The accused admitted that they had allegedly lured Karan outside the village by offering cigarettes and toddy and then killed him by crushing his head with a stone.

Police said the accused allegedly killed Karan over old enmity, family disputes, and business rivalry. They also recovered the murder weapon and the victim’s mobile phone following a confession from the accused.

All three accused are currently in police custody and further legal proceedings are underway, police added.