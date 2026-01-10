 MP News: 3 Arrested For Killing Minor Boy Over Family Dispute, Business Rivalry In Jobat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: 3 Arrested For Killing Minor Boy Over Family Dispute, Business Rivalry In Jobat

MP News: 3 Arrested For Killing Minor Boy Over Family Dispute, Business Rivalry In Jobat

During interrogation, Sushil confessed to committing the murder along with Dilip and Kailash. The accused admitted that they had allegedly lured Karan outside the village by offering cigarettes and toddy and then killed him by crushing his head with a stone. Police said the accused allegedly killed Karan over old enmity, family disputes, and business rivalry.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 3 Arrested For Killing Minor Boy Over Family Dispute, Business Rivalry In Jobat | Representative Image

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Jobat police on Saturday arrested three persons for allegedly killing a minor boy over family dispute and business rivalry, in Alirajpur district.

According to police, on January 6, an unidentified body was found in the Jhikri Badi area of Nimthal village. Preliminary inspection indicated murder and the deceased was later identified as Karan, son of Rakesh Rawat and a resident of Nimthal.

Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

Karan’s family claimed that he had gone to attend a village function on the night of January 4 and had been missing since. Based on the family’s complaint, a case was registered at Jobat police station. 

During the investigation, police got to know that Karan was last seen with one Sushil Rawat and his friends Dilip Gadaria and Kailash Dudwe. After the incident, Dilip had reportedly switched off his mobile phone and had fled to Gujarat, police added.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tragedy: Two Class 5 Boys Fall Into Lift Shaft In Goregaon West; 1 In Critical Condition
Mumbai Tragedy: Two Class 5 Boys Fall Into Lift Shaft In Goregaon West; 1 In Critical Condition
Mumbai News: Wilson College Gymkhana Gives Way To Jain Gymkhana Amid Ongoing Legal Dispute
Mumbai News: Wilson College Gymkhana Gives Way To Jain Gymkhana Amid Ongoing Legal Dispute
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Magh Mela Service App For Devotees In Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Magh Mela Service App For Devotees In Prayagraj
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 10: Tensed Abhira Continues To Hide The Truth From Armaan
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 10: Tensed Abhira Continues To Hide The Truth From Armaan

During interrogation, Sushil confessed to committing the murder along with Dilip and Kailash. The accused admitted that they had allegedly lured Karan outside the village by offering cigarettes and toddy and then killed him by crushing his head with a stone.

Police said the accused allegedly killed Karan over old enmity, family disputes, and business rivalry. They also recovered the murder weapon and the victim’s mobile phone following a confession from the accused.

All three accused are currently in police custody and further legal proceedings are underway, police added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 3 Arrested For Killing Minor Boy Over Family Dispute, Business Rivalry In Jobat

MP News: 3 Arrested For Killing Minor Boy Over Family Dispute, Business Rivalry In Jobat

MP News: Jhabua Entrepreneur Scripts His Success Story With A Passion For Fitness

MP News: Jhabua Entrepreneur Scripts His Success Story With A Passion For Fitness

MP News: SIR Formalities Lead Mandsaur Man To Reunite With Mother After 22 Years

MP News: SIR Formalities Lead Mandsaur Man To Reunite With Mother After 22 Years

Indore Water Deaths: 'Sirf Suspend Se Nahi Hoga... Register Case Of Culpable Homicide, ₹1 Crore...

Indore Water Deaths: 'Sirf Suspend Se Nahi Hoga... Register Case Of Culpable Homicide, ₹1 Crore...

Madhya Pradesh January 10, 2026, Weather Update: Slight Daytime Relief In State; Nights Cold Around...

Madhya Pradesh January 10, 2026, Weather Update: Slight Daytime Relief In State; Nights Cold Around...