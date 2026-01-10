 MP News: Jhabua Entrepreneur Scripts His Success Story With A Passion For Fitness
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Jhabua Entrepreneur Scripts His Success Story With A Passion For Fitness | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A young entrepreneur from Jhabua district has set an example of self-reliance by turning fitness into a source of self-employment. With a goal of building a healthy body, he chose fitness not only as a passion but also as a profession.

At a young age, Chetan Soni decided to link fitness with livelihood and social service. Understanding the need for healthy lifestyles, Soni created a fitness platform for youth, women and senior citizens.

He availed financial benefits under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), due to limited funds. Soni prepared a project with guidance from the District Trade and Industry Centre, Jhabua and got a loan of Rs 20 lakh through the State Bank of India in 2022.

With the government’s support, he established the ‘CS Fitness Center’ in Jhabua. The center is equipped with modern machines and experienced trainers. Facilities such as personal training, weight loss programmes, muscle training and yoga are available.

For the past three years, the fitness center has been operating successfully and has earned a good reputation. It is also providing direct employment to four to five local youths.

Soni said his success was possible due to government support and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for encouraging youth entrepreneurship.

