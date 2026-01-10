MP News: SIR Formalities Lead Mandsaur Man To Reunite With Mother After 22 Years | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters list turned out to be the medium which reunited a man with his mother after 22 years, in Mandsaur district on Saturday.

According to the police control room, the case came to light during the Election Commission of India’s ongoing SIR drive aimed at updating voter lists. Vinod Gayri (45), a resident of Dhakariya Mohalla in Khilchipura in Mandsaur district, applied to get his name added to the voters’ list in the second phase of SIR. During the process, he sought his parents’ EPIC numbers from the gram panchayat, which eventually led him to his mother.

After receiving the information, his mother submitted a written application at Nai Abadi police station.

Nai Abadi police station in-charge sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh Rathore, under the direction of SP Jitendra Singh Bhaskar, constituted a special team to investigate the case. The police team collected records from the gram panchayat and the tehsil election office, traced Vinod’s current address and located him along with his wife and two children. Keeping the mother’s long- standing grief in mind, the police safely brought the son and his family to Mandsaur, where the reunion took place.

After completing formalities, Vinod and his mother left together with family members for their native village. The operation reunited a family separated for over two decades.