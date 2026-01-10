 MP News: SIR Formalities Lead Mandsaur Man To Reunite With Mother After 22 Years
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
MP News: SIR Formalities Lead Mandsaur Man To Reunite With Mother After 22 Years | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters list turned out to be the medium which reunited a man with his mother after 22 years, in Mandsaur district on Saturday.

According to the police control room, the case came to light during the Election Commission of India’s ongoing SIR drive aimed at updating voter lists. Vinod Gayri (45), a resident of Dhakariya Mohalla in Khilchipura in Mandsaur district, applied to get his name added to the voters’ list in the second phase of SIR. During the process, he sought his parents’ EPIC numbers from the gram panchayat, which eventually led him to his mother.

FPJ Shorts
After completing formalities, Vinod and his mother left together with family members for their native village. The operation reunited a family separated for over two decades.

