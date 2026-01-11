 MP News: BJP Workers Celebrate Somnath Temple Anniversary In Dhar
Savitri Thakur said the Jyotirlinga of Somnath Mahadev is not just a temple but a symbol of eternal consciousness of Sanatan culture and spiritual pride of India. History shows that in past thousand years, many foreign invaders attacked this sacred shrine to destroy our faith and cultural soul. But after every destruction, Somnath rose again with even greater grandeur and strength.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP workers chanted Om Namah Shivaya in Shiva temples across the district to mark the 100th anniversary of restoration of Somnath Temple. Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur and BJP district president Mahant Nilesh Bharti participated in the event at Dhareshwar Temple in the city.

Bharti said Somnath Swabhiman Parv is being celebrated at the sacred Somnath Temple in Gujarat, which is a living symbol of India's Sanatan culture, history and spirituality. Under this divine event, continuous 72-hour chanting of Omkar will fill the entire atmosphere with spiritual energy.

BJP leaders and city officials were present. The consecration ceremony was performed by Dhareshwar Temple priest Pandit Avinash Dubey.

