MP News: Vast Difference In Death Relief— Family Of Men Killed By Jumbos Get ₹8lakh While Only ₹2lakh Aid Announced For Indore Water Tragedy Victims

When misfortune masks misconduct, repeated civic failures reveal a deeper crisis of accountability and public resignation | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has given Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the family members of those who died after consuming contaminated water in Indore.

As the deaths occurred because of the fault of the administration, the people demanded the government increase the amount of compensation. The relief given by the government to the family of someone who has died changes from time to time.

The government fixes the compensation amount, keeping in mind the caste and regional equations.

Indore Municipal Corporation is directly responsible for the death of 20 people because of contaminated water. But the compensation given by the government is less than the relief given in case of other incidents.

When a herd of elephants trampled two persons in Bandhavgarh in November 2024, the amount of compensation the government gave was more than that of the money it handed to the families after the deaths in Indore.

A sum of Rs 8 lakh was given to each family. Similarly, after the murder of Rajendra Ahirwar in May 2024, his family was given Rs 8.25 lakh.

The highest amount of compensation in the state was given after the death of five farmers during an incident of shooting by the police at Mandsaur in 2017. It happened during an agitation. The government then gave a compensation of Rs 1 crore to each family of the deceased.

In 2025, five people were killed during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj last year. The government gave Rs 4 lakh to each family of the deceased. Each family of those who died in the trolley accident in Khandwa was given Rs 4 lakh.

Each family of the children who died after consuming toxic cough syrup in Chhindwara was given Rs 4 lakh as compensation. Similarly, each family of those who drowned during the immersion of Ganesh idols got Rs 4 lakh as compensation.

The family of those from MP who died in an accident in Gujarat was given Rs 4 lakh each as compensation. According to a senior officer, the compensation in connection with deaths is given on the basis of the background of incidents.

The family of labourers who die in normal circumstances get Rs 2 lakh. But if a labourer dies in an accident, the family members get Rs 4 lakh as compensation. Besides, the chief minister has the special power to announce compensation according to the circumstances causing a death.