 MP News: Archaeologist Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar’s Discoveries Spread From India To America, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said archaeologist Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar’s discoveries extended beyond India to America and other regions. Addressing the 19th Wakankar National Award ceremony, he highlighted Wakankar’s role in rock art research, discovery of Bhimbetka, excavations across Madhya Pradesh, and a new time reference at Dongla near Ujjain.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Archaeologist Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar’s discoveries were not limited to India, but extended to America and other parts of world, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday.

Addressing 19th Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar National Award ceremony and inaugurating a national symposium at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre, CM said Wakankar made significant contributions to discovery and research of rock paintings in India as well as abroad. Due to his efforts, a new time reference point was discovered at Dongla near Ujjain.

Padma Shri awardee Professor Yashodhar Mathpal was felicitated with award instituted in Wakankar’s name. CM also inaugurated an exhibition by making a replica of Shivling on a potter’s wheel.

Recalling Wakankar’s work, CM said he discovered rock paintings of Bhimbetka in 1957 and brought ancient heritage sites to national and international attention. Wakankar led excavations and discoveries at Maheshwar, Mandsaur, Nawdakhedi, Indragarh, Manoti, Kayta, Indore and Dangwada.

Through his research in Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat, Wakankar attempted to establish that Ghaggar-Hakra river system was remnant of mythical Saraswati river. During his lifetime, he discovered more than 4,000 rock paintings across India, Europe and America. CM also said that Wakankar received Padma Shri wearing black cap of RSS.

