Indore News: District Collector Directs Schools To Ensure Students’ Safety, Health In Premises

Indore News: City Collector Directs Schools To Ensure Students’ Safety, Health In Premises |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Shivam Verma has issued strict instructions to heads of government and private schools, warning that there will be no compromise on life, health and safety of students. Schools found neglecting these responsibilities will face stringent action, he said.

Verma clarified guidelines regarding fees and educational materials, emphasising that fee hikes must follow regulations and unnecessary charges should be avoided. Children should not be forced to buy books, copies or other materials from a single shop, avoiding any monopoly.

The instructions were conveyed during a key meeting at Collector’s office on Monday, attended by heads of government and private schools, CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, Additional Collector Roshan Rai, Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma and officials from various departments.

The discussion focused on scholarships, transportation, books, teaching materials, uniforms, fees and fire safety.

Read Also Indore News: Schools To Start At 9 AM From November 18 As Cold Wave Gets Stronger

Emphasising school vehicle safety, Verma stated that all vehicles must be equipped with proper safety equipment, operated by trained staff, and comply with fitness and speed regulations. Fire safety audits must be conducted in all schools, staff trained in firefighting equipment, and students and staff should participate in regular mock drills to ensure preparedness.

Collector Verma also instructed timely resolution of scholarship-related issues and stressed that no student should be denied classes, exams, or transfer certificates due to unpaid fees. Children enrolled under the RTE Act must receive free education up to grade 8 and be treated equally.

He urged all schools to prioritise transparency, safety and quality in education, adhering strictly to prescribed standards.