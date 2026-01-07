Indore News: GoI Top Official Visits Locality, Health Teams Wrap Up Survey |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Chandrashekhar Gedam, Regional Director of regional office of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (RoHFW-GOI), visited Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, which has been reeling under a water contamination crisis, for an inspection on Tuesday.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani stated that a comprehensive survey of Bhagirathapura area using the Kobo toolbox technique was completed on Tuesday. The CMHO stated that a total of 99 affected individuals are currently hospitalised and receiving treatment. Of these, 16 patients are in the ICU.

Approximately 61 teams were formed for the survey. Each team conducted real-time surveys in households, he added. As part of this survey, the teams distributed 10 packets of ORS and 30 zinc tablets to each household in the area.

The teams included nursing officers, chief health officers, ANMs and ASHA workers. Together, the teams visited 5,013 households and distributed kits to around 24,786 people. The state surveillance team was also present during the survey.

Meanwhile, following directions from District Collector Shivam Verma, five ambulances have been deployed in Bhagirathpura. Doctors have been deployed 24x7 in the area.

Affected individuals are being referred to MY Hospital, Aurobindo Hospital and the children to Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital. The CMHO has directed that affected residents admitted to private hospitals should receive free treatment, testing, and medication.

Authorities have repaired leaks in the pipelines in the affected areas of Bhagirathpura. Currently, the water tank from which water is being distributed to the area is being superchlorinated (more than 2 ppm). Pipeline flushing is also underway.

The residual chlorine content of Narmada water supplied to consumers is being checked. The administration, in collaboration with the Indore Municipal Corporation, is ensuring that water is supplied to the affected areas through tankers. Approximately 450 private borewells are also being chlorinated. All drainage chambers, backwaters, and other drainage systems in the affected area are being cleaned.