Indore Water Tragedy: Line Leakage Repairs, Water Supply By Tankers Continues In Bhagirathpura |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma and IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal inspected the Bhagirathpura area on Tuesday morning to assess the situation. Senior officials from the relevant departments, including the Additional Commissioner and beat in-charge, were present during the inspection.

Collector Verma stated that continuous action is being taken in the area under the ring survey. Regular samples are being collected from the affected areas and monitored. Citizens are being continuously advised to boil and filter their drinking water. Simultaneously, a continuous supply of clean water is being ensured in the area through tankers.

He said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, affected people are receiving appropriate treatment free of charge. The district administration, IMC and health department teams are working in coordination and are continuously active in this effort. During the inspection, the water distribution through tankers was observed and instructions were given to maintain the quality of the line leakage repair work.

Through the 32 beats established by the IMC, regular reviews are being conducted in every part of the Bhagirathpura area regarding the control of contaminated water, supply of clean drinking water, and comprehensive sanitation drives. Officials were also instructed to expedite the work and ensure its quality.

The administration has appealed to the citizens to follow the guidelines issued by the administration and to immediately report any problems to the concerned officials.