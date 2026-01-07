 Indore Water Tragedy: Line Leakage Repairs, Water Supply By Tankers Continues In Bhagirathpura
Indore Water Tragedy: Line Leakage Repairs, Water Supply By Tankers Continues In Bhagirathpura

Indore Collector Shivam Verma and IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal inspected Bhagirathpura to review line leakage repairs and water contamination control measures. Authorities said regular water sampling, tanker supply of clean water and free treatment for affected residents are continuing. Officials were instructed to speed up repair work, and advise residents to boil and filter drinking water.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:40 AM IST
Indore Water Tragedy: Line Leakage Repairs, Water Supply By Tankers Continues In Bhagirathpura

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma and IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal inspected the Bhagirathpura area on Tuesday morning to assess the situation. Senior officials from the relevant departments, including the Additional Commissioner and beat in-charge, were present during the inspection.

Collector Verma stated that continuous action is being taken in the area under the ring survey. Regular samples are being collected from the affected areas and monitored. Citizens are being continuously advised to boil and filter their drinking water. Simultaneously, a continuous supply of clean water is being ensured in the area through tankers.

He said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, affected people are receiving appropriate treatment free of charge. The district administration, IMC and health department teams are working in coordination and are continuously active in this effort. During the inspection, the water distribution through tankers was observed and instructions were given to maintain the quality of the line leakage repair work.

The administration has appealed to the citizens to follow the guidelines issued by the administration and to immediately report any problems to the concerned officials.

