Indore News: Bhagirathpura Contamination Crisis; 25 Children Admitted To Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital Discharged | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Bhagirathpura reels under a water contamination crisis, a wave of relief swept families of 25 affected children who were admitted to Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital and were discharged on Monday after showing significant improvement.

According to hospital authorities, only 10 children remain under treatment, and all of them are reported to be in stable condition.

The water crisis took a serious turn on December 28, when the first case of illness among children was reported after they consumed contaminated drinking water supplied to the Bhagirathpura area. As the crisis worsened, more cases surfaced, forcing parents to rush their children to hospitals. Hundreds of children are believed to have fallen ill during the course of the crisis, suffering from symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and severe dehydration.

Doctors at Chacha Nehru Hospital said timely medical intervention helped prevent the situation from worsening. “Most of the children responded well to treatment and were discharged after being kept under observation,” a senior doctor said, adding that the remaining children are recovering steadily.

Meanwhile, civic authorities claim that corrective measures have been taken to prevent further contamination and that water quality is being closely monitored.

Grieving infant son’s death, woman’s health deteriorates

After the death of five-month-old Avyaan Sahu due to an illness caused by contaminated drinking water, his mother’s health has also deteriorated. Grieving the loss of her son who was born after 10 years, Sadhana Sahu visited an Ayushman Arogya Centre on Monday along with family members after complaining of poor health.

Doctors conducted a preliminary medical examination and provided her with necessary medicines, advising close monitoring of her condition. Family members said that severe mental shock and continuous stress after the child’s death have adversely affected her health. It was also reported that a relative who had visited the family has fallen ill