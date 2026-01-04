Indore News: Indore Girl Enters Junior Miss India Finale Season 4 | Fp Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City-based child model Aradhya Sharma has been selected for the grand finale of Junior Miss India Season 4. After clearing auditions held in Indore, Aradhya will represent the city in the five-year age category. The three-day grand finale will be organized on January 6, 7 and 8 at Clarks Amer.

Fond of posing before the camera since early childhood, Aradhya impressed the jury with her confidence, talent and stage presence during the audition round.

A student of Happy Child Play Group School, she has been associated with local brand modelling assignments since the age of three-and-a-half. She has also walked the ramp at the finale of India Kids Fashion Week Season 12 in Delhi. Recently, Aradhya’s calendar was launched in Lucknow, where she also received an award from actress Shehnaaz Gill.

Sharing details, Aradhya’s mother Samiksha Sharma said that she will compete in three ramp-walk rounds at the Jaipur finale, for which focused preparations are currently underway.