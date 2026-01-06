Indore News: IIT Indore Hosts National Technical Hindi Seminar | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Technology Indore on Monday inaugurated a two-day National Technical Hindi Seminar, Abhyuday–3, dedicated to promotion, propagation and strengthening of Technical Hindi.

The seminar is being jointly organised by IIT Indore in collaboration with IIT Jodhpur and CSIR–National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR–NIScPR).

The primary objective of Abhyuday–3 is to encourage effective use of Hindi in higher education, science, technology, research, and administration. It also aims to promote standardisation of technical terminology and facilitate communication of innovation and research outcomes in Hindi. The seminar seeks to make Technical Hindi more employment-oriented, research-capable, and aligned with demands of the digital era.

A key highlight was the release of Smarika, featuring scholarly contributions received for the seminar. As many as 26 research papers were accepted after review and compiled in the publication. These were presented across two technical sessions — Science & Engineering with 12 papers, and Digital Technology & Innovation with 14 papers. Smarika reflects growing academic engagement in Technical Hindi and serves as a valuable resource for researchers, educators, and policymakers working to advance Hindi in science, technology, and innovation.

The inaugural session was chaired by IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi, who highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the institute. These include discussions on science in Hindi, compilation of abstracts as per prescribed official language standards, and delivery of first-year lectures in Hindi to help students gain better conceptual clarity.

“This initiative by IIT Indore represents a strong step towards realising the national vision of connecting knowledge and science with vernacular language. Strengthening Technical Hindi will ensure wider dissemination of knowledge and reinforce India’s rich linguistic diversity,” Prof Joshi said.

IIT Jodhpur director Prof Avinash Kumar Agrawal said that the symposium has initiated meaningful technical discourse in Hindi and will play a significant role in advancing the language within technical education and research. Representing CSIR–NIScPR, Dr CB Singh encouraged students and faculty members to contribute scholarly articles in Hindi for publication in journals brought out by CSIR–NIScPR.

The seminar is witnessing participation from eminent educators, scientists, technical experts, official language officers, and researchers from across the country. Programme includes technical sessions, research paper presentations, panel discussions, and special lectures on themes such as artificial intelligence, innovation, startups, higher education, and use of Hindi in administration.

Alongside academic sessions, the event features a cultural programme, including a folk song performance by Padma Shri awardee Bheru Singh Chouhan and a Kavi Sammelan, where poets will present compositions centred on technical and scientific themes.