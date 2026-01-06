Indore News: Fixed-Wing Drones To Be Deployed Before Simhastha | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state police will deploy fixed-wing drones for the first time ahead of the Simhastha Kumbha Mela in Ujjain in 2028. The police will integrate fixed-wing drones into its fleet within the next two months. The Police Radio Training School (PRTS) in Indore has been appointed as the nodal agency to spearhead these technological advancements.

DIG PRTS Manoj Shrivastava said that the tenders for the drones have been floated and it will start in the next two to three months. Significantly, these drones will be capable of flying up to 100 km at a time.

Advanced Capabilities: Unlike standard multi-rotor drones, fixed-wing drones fly like airplanes, allowing them to cover longer distances and remain airborne for extended periods.

Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS): These drones can fly beyond the operator's direct line of sight, making them ideal for crowd control, VIP movement security, and large-scale search operations during Simhastha.

Indore to become nodal drone training center

To strengthen the drone wing, the Police Radio Training School (PRTS) in Indore is being developed as the state s Nodal Drone Training Center. Drone pilots and payload operators (co-pilots) will be trained here for the entire state.

The centre will train 50 drone pilots and payload operators (co-pilots) from every district for the entire state force.

The department is in the process of procuring three specialised fixed-wing drones to begin operations.

What is a fixed-wing drone?

Fixed-wing drones are drones with wings like an airplane. They can travel longer distances than multi-rotor drones.

This is why they are especially used for border patrolling, large search operations, and long-range surveillance.

This provides real-time monitoring of crime and suspicious activities.

Assistance during crowd control and VIP movement.