Indore News: DAVV Plans High-Security, Tamper-Proof Marksheets | representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Years after introducing high-security features in its degree certificates, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is now considering new high-tech and completely secure marksheets for its students.

The university has initiated steps to redesign the marksheets with three to four advanced security features and a change in paper quality to prevent damage or misuse. The proposed paper will be tear-resistant and fire-resistant, making the documents more durable and secure.

University officials said the move aims to curb forgery and enhance transparency in the examination system. The new marksheets will prominently feature the DAVV logo along with a watermark to ensure authenticity.

Four-Layer Security System

The proposed marksheets will have four major security features. The most significant will be a QR code, which, when scanned, will instantly display all related academic details online. In addition, the marksheets will carry a special DAVV monogram, embossed watermarks along the borders, and be printed on high-quality paper. These measures are expected to make duplication or fabrication of mark sheets nearly impossible.

Integration with DigiLocker and ABC

The new system will be directly integrated with DigiLocker and the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). Students admitted from the academic year 2020 21 onwards already have ABC and Ayushman IDs, which will be linked with the university s system. This integration will allow students to download their verified digital mark sheets online at any time, eliminating the need to visit the university for document-related work.

Aligned with NEP

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), the redesigned mark sheets will not only display marks but also clearly mention subject-wise credits. For this purpose, DAVV has already developed dedicated software. Although the use of high-quality paper and advanced technology may slightly increase costs, the university maintains that the initiative prioritises student safety, convenience, and future requirements.

Examination Controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari said DAVV is actively considering the introduction of fully secure and digital mark sheets with these new features. Registrar Prajwal Khare added that a tender for implementing the revised mark sheet system will be issued soon.