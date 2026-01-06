Indore News: Couple Blocks Towing Crane In No-Parking Row, Booked | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A routine traffic drive in the Sarafa area turned into a high-drama confrontation after a couple allegedly argued with police over a towing action.

Following the incident, police registered a case against the duo for obstructing government officials from performing their duties.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the Imambara area when a traffic police team attempted to tow a vehicle parked in a ‘No Parking’ zone. The vehicle owner, identified as Vishal, and his wife arrived at the spot and immediately began protesting. Witnesses and officials claimed the duo stood directly in front of the towing crane to block its path, refusing to move despite being informed of the traffic violation.

As the argument intensified, senior officials including ACP Hemant Chauhan and Sarafa police station in-charge Rajkumar Litoriya arrived at the scene to intervene. The entire incident was captured and has gone viral on social media. The video shows a heated exchange between the woman and TI Litoriya, while the officer insisted on issuing a fine for the violation, the woman is seen accusing the police of misbehaviour.

Following a complaint from traffic head constable Hiralal Gari, Sarafa Police registered a case under sections 126(2) and 132 of the BNS for obstructing public servants in the discharge of their functions.