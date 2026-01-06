Indore News: Khajrana Lord Ganesh To Be Adorned With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹7 Crore; 5 Lakh Devotees Expected For Til Chaturthi Fair-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's famous Khajrana Ganesha and family-- Lord Shiv, Maa Parvati, will be adorned with gold crowns, umbrellas, and other precious ornaments worth more than ₹7 crore on the occasion of Til Chaturthi.

A three-day traditional started here on Tuesday. As many as 5 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple during the festival.

Grand offering of 1.25 lakh sesame and jaggery ladoos

On the first day of the fair on Monday, Lord Ganesha will be offered 1.25 lakh sesame and jaggery ladoos. Special preparations have been made for this. A team of 40 members, led by head cook Khemji Maharaj, prepared these ladoos.

Special offerings of gond ladoos will be made on January 7 and urad dal ladoos on January 8.

Religious significance of Til Chaturthi

According to astrology, Til Chaturthi is being celebrated on January 6th Tuesday.

Moonrise time—The moon will rise at 8:54 PM tonight. It is believed that worshipping the moon on this day removes mental distress, and mothers observes fast for the long life and happiness of their children.

Darshan and security arrangements

To manage the crowd, the temple management has arranged for a moving darshan system so that queues do not stop even during the aarti. The entire complex has been decorated with attractive flowers and colorful lights. Swings, rides, and stalls from vendors from various states have been set up for entertainment at the fair.

Traffic Management (Traffic Route Plan)

The traffic police have prepared a special route for the convenience of devotees.

Entry Route—Vehicle drivers can reach the parking area by taking the service road from Khajrana Chowk, turning left at Siddhi Vinayak Hospital.

Exit Route—After darshan (viewing the deity), vehicles will exit through the Kalka Mata Temple gate towards Peepal Chowk.

Restrictions—Entry of vehicles will be prohibited on the service road from Bengali Chowk towards Siddhi Vinayak Hospital.