 Indore News: Khajrana Lord Ganesh To Be Adorned With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹7 Crore; 5 Lakh Devotees Expected For Til Chaturthi Fair-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Khajrana Lord Ganesh To Be Adorned With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹7 Crore; 5 Lakh Devotees Expected For Til Chaturthi Fair-- VIDEO

Indore News: Khajrana Lord Ganesh To Be Adorned With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹7 Crore; 5 Lakh Devotees Expected For Til Chaturthi Fair-- VIDEO

Indore’s Khajrana Ganesh Temple is celebrating Til Chaturthi with a three-day fair. Lord Ganesha, along with Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, will be adorned with gold ornaments worth over ₹7 crore. Around five lakh devotees are expected. Offerings include 1.25 lakh sesame-jaggery ladoos, gond ladoos on January 7, and urad dal ladoos on January 8 during the auspicious festival celebrations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's famous Khajrana Ganesha and family-- Lord Shiv, Maa Parvati, will be adorned with gold crowns, umbrellas, and other precious ornaments worth more than ₹7 crore on the occasion of Til Chaturthi.

A three-day traditional started here on Tuesday. As many as 5 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple during the festival.

Grand offering of 1.25 lakh sesame and jaggery ladoos

On the first day of the fair on Monday, Lord Ganesha will be offered 1.25 lakh sesame and jaggery ladoos. Special preparations have been made for this. A team of 40 members, led by head cook Khemji Maharaj, prepared these ladoos.

FPJ Shorts
Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched: The 700 SUV Facelift Comes With More Tech, Same Power; Mumbai Prices Range From ₹16.14 Lakh To ₹30.18 Lakh
Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched: The 700 SUV Facelift Comes With More Tech, Same Power; Mumbai Prices Range From ₹16.14 Lakh To ₹30.18 Lakh
AILET 2026 First Merit List To Be Released On January 8 At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
AILET 2026 First Merit List To Be Released On January 8 At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
Gorakhpur-Mumbai Train Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat; Security Sweep Underway
Gorakhpur-Mumbai Train Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat; Security Sweep Underway
'We Have...': Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Reuniting With Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor For Rom-Com Film—VIDEO
'We Have...': Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Reuniting With Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor For Rom-Com Film—VIDEO

Special offerings of gond ladoos will be made on January 7 and urad dal ladoos on January 8.

Religious significance of Til Chaturthi

According to astrology, Til Chaturthi is being celebrated on January 6th Tuesday.

Moonrise time—The moon will rise at 8:54 PM tonight. It is believed that worshipping the moon on this day removes mental distress, and mothers observes fast for the long life and happiness of their children.

Darshan and security arrangements

To manage the crowd, the temple management has arranged for a moving darshan system so that queues do not stop even during the aarti. The entire complex has been decorated with attractive flowers and colorful lights. Swings, rides, and stalls from vendors from various states have been set up for entertainment at the fair.

Read Also
Indore News: High Court Dismisses State’s Appeal, Upholds Widow’s Claim For Service Benefits
article-image

Traffic Management (Traffic Route Plan)

The traffic police have prepared a special route for the convenience of devotees.

Entry Route—Vehicle drivers can reach the parking area by taking the service road from Khajrana Chowk, turning left at Siddhi Vinayak Hospital.

Exit Route—After darshan (viewing the deity), vehicles will exit through the Kalka Mata Temple gate towards Peepal Chowk.

Restrictions—Entry of vehicles will be prohibited on the service road from Bengali Chowk towards Siddhi Vinayak Hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Khajrana Lord Ganesh To Be Adorned With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹7 Crore; 5 Lakh...

Indore News: Khajrana Lord Ganesh To Be Adorned With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹7 Crore; 5 Lakh...

MP News: Argument Over Trivial Issue Turns Violent In Ratlam

MP News: Argument Over Trivial Issue Turns Violent In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh January 6, 2026, Weather Update: Winter Tightens Its Grip In State; Is the Coldest...

Madhya Pradesh January 6, 2026, Weather Update: Winter Tightens Its Grip In State; Is the Coldest...

MP News: 40K Devotees Visit Omkareshwar Despite Cold In Khandwa

MP News: 40K Devotees Visit Omkareshwar Despite Cold In Khandwa

Indore News: Bhagirathpura Contamination Crisis; 25 Children Admitted To Chacha Nehru Children’s...

Indore News: Bhagirathpura Contamination Crisis; 25 Children Admitted To Chacha Nehru Children’s...