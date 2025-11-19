MP News: Election Commission Pulls Up Collectors Of Bhopal, Indore For Slow Progress Of SIR |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission has shown anger at the collectors over the slow progress of the SIR. In a video conference on Wednesday, the EC pulled up the collectors of Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior.

The EC also expressed dissatisfaction at the work of the collectors of a few other districts. During the conference, the director of EC, Shubhra Saxena, said the district electoral officers, electoral officers and assistant electoral officers should be ready to face the music for any delay in SIR work.

Action will be taken against those officers who neglect the work, Saxena said. The digitalisation work in Indore and Bhopal is moving at a snail’s pace. The BLOs give duly filled forms to the voters under the system.

Afterwards, the BLOs upload the forms on the EC app. But the work is not being properly done. Only three lakh forms have been returned in Indore. A single vendor is printing the forms in Madhya Pradesh, which is also causing a delay in the work.

The electors have complained that they are not getting forms. It was said on behalf of the EC that the distribution of forms and their return after being filled should be done fast.

The filled forms should be taken back from voters under the SIR by December 4. But as the work is moving at a snail’s pace, it does not seem possible to complete the task within the stipulated time.

This was the reason that the EC got angry with the collectors of these three districts.