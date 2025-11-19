MP News: MPBSE Rolls Out One-Liners, Mind Mapping Notes To Boost Class 10, 12 Results | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department has prepared subject-wise short notes called “One-Liners and Mind Mapping” to improve results of Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Notes will be available for students in soft copy, spanning 60 to 70 pages. School principals will receive them via email, while hard copies will be printed in booklet form and distributed to schools as needed. Around 18 lakh students will take part in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, which begin on February 7 next year.

Officials say these notes will help students prepare more effectively for exams. A team of subject experts has compiled 30 to 35 key points from each chapter. After reading the full text, students can benefit by repeatedly reviewing bullet points from the short notes. Booklets of short notes will also be distributed to students, making it easier to revise after each chapter.

Moreover, students will take Standard Maths paper in Class 10 for the first time. Last year, Standard and Basic Maths were implemented from Class 9. Students who pass Class 9 will now take both papers in Class 10. Passing Standard Maths will make students eligible for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) in Class 11.