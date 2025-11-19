 MP News: MPBSE Rolls Out One-Liners, Mind Mapping Notes To Boost Class 10, 12 Results
Updated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
MP News: MPBSE Rolls Out One-Liners, Mind Mapping Notes To Boost Class 10, 12 Results | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department has prepared subject-wise short notes called “One-Liners and Mind Mapping” to improve results of Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Notes will be available for students in soft copy, spanning 60 to 70 pages. School principals will receive them via email, while hard copies will be printed in booklet form and distributed to schools as needed. Around 18 lakh students will take part in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, which begin on February 7 next year.

