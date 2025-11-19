Bhopal News: Rising Cases Of Sextortion, Cyber Cops Issue Alert | Photo: Representational pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber crime branch has issued an alert as cases of online sextortion, wherein an individual is blackmailed using intimate photos and videos, are on rise with many of them going unreported.

Cyber police officials said that cyber criminals were targeting users on social media and dating platforms and apps. Once trapped, the victims are asked to pay hefty cash while issuing threats to leak their private photographs, videos and content. During past years, cyber crime branch has received several complaints of cyber fraud through sextortion.

In one such case, one-and-a-half years back, the complainant informed police that he received a message from a Facebook account in the name of Nisha Jain. The woman on the other side made a video call and started performing obscene acts. The woman lured the complainant into performing obscene acts as well and recorded his video and later demanded cash.

Modus operandi

Offenders approach victims through social networks, dating apps or email. They operate through fake profiles while gaining trust before initiating video calls. During the call, they secretly record compromising visuals and later use them to blackmail victims. The blackmailers typically demand money or more explicit content. In some incidents, the fear has forced people to commit suicide.

What not to do

Do not share private photos or videos with unknown individuals.

Strengthen privacy settings across social media platforms.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading unverified apps.

Secure evidence such as screenshots, chat logs and call records.