 MP News: Tehsildar, BLOs Attacked During SIR Survey In Ratlam
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Tehsildar, BLOs Attacked During SIR Survey In Ratlam |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Naib Tehsildar Ramkalesh Saket and Booth Level Officer (BLO) Vikram Singh Rathod were injured after being brutally attacked by three miscreants on Wednesday while they were conducting a survey for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Ratlam’s tribal belt.

As per reports, the incident occurred in Julwaniya village under Raoti police station. The team had visited a village to inspect the SIR work and were collecting information from BLOs and Anganwadi workers when the unprovoked assault occurred. Both injured officials were immediately rushed to Ratlam Medical College for treatment.

According to reports, Ratlam Police have acted swiftly and arrested two of the three assailants: Saisingh (28), son of Raisingh Gamd from Umar village and Bapu Tad (55), son of Bajya Tad from Dhol Fanta village. The third accused, Shoksingh, remains at large, and a search operation is underway.

The attack on government officials performing their duty has been condemned and police are investigating the motive behind the assault. Following were the officials who were in the SIR team: Ramkanesh Saket (Shivgarh, tehsildar), Vikram Singh Rathod (Julwaniya block) and Labhchand Rathore (block assistant).

