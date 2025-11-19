IndiGo Deepens Network In Madhya Pradesh; Announces Daily, Direct Flights Between Rewa And Indore From December 22

IndiGo becomes the first airline to launch direct daily flights connecting Rewa and Indore from December 22, 2025 | File Photo

National, 19 November 2025: IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, today announced new daily, direct flights between Indore and Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, starting 22 December 2025.

This new route makes IndiGo the first carrier to offer direct connectivity between the two cities. The flights on this route will be operated using IndiGo’s ATR aircraft, offering affordable and reliable travel experience to its customers.

New Route to Enhance Regional Connectivity

With this new service, IndiGo will connect Rewa to its vast destination network, offering convenient onward connections to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Lucknow, and Nagpur. Bookings are now open on IndiGo website (www.goIndiGo.in), the IndiGo mobile app, and across authorized travel partners.

IndiGo Expands Presence in Madhya Pradesh

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce daily, direct flights between Rewa and Indore, as we further expand our domestic network. Rewa is our sixth destination in Madhya Pradesh after Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, and Khajuraho. This new route strengthens our presence in India’s heartland, widening the growth corridors between Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Through such routes, we continue to support our vision of accessible and seamless air travel across India.”

Rewa’s Cultural and Natural Richness Highlighted

Situated in the prosperous Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh on the banks of the river Tons, Rewa is known for its natural beauty, cultural and historical heritage, and the rare White Tigers. Popular attractions include the Rewa Fort, Govindgarh Palace, stunning waterfalls like Bahuti Falls, Purwa Falls, the reclining Bhairav Baba statue, Buddhist stupas at Deur Kothar, and White Tiger Safaris.

New Air Link Expected to Boost Tourism and Growth

The new air link between Rewa and Indore marks another step in IndiGo’s mission to make air travel accessible to emerging destinations, driving tourism, economic growth, and stronger regional connectivity.