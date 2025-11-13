IndiGo Launches India's First Direct Flight To Cambodia Via Kolkata–Siem Reap Route |

India has been connected with Cambodia with direct flights for the first time as IndiGo commenced non-stop flights between Kolkata and Siem Reap. The thrice weekly flights, operated using IndiGo’s Airbus A320neo aircraft, will make it the first airline to connect India and Cambodia.

The first flight took-off on Thursday marking the commencement of the new route. Flight 6E-1655 from Kolkata's Netaji Subhaschandra Bose International Airport departed at 1.50am and reached Siem Reap at 6.20am local time. The return flight 6E-1656 will depart at 7.20am and reach Kolkata at 8.55am. The operations will be held on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The new route solidifies the airline’s international network, as it connects India with strategic markets across the ASEAN region and beyond. Siem Reap is IndiGo’s 46th international destination and 140th overall destination in its growing network. As Cambodia’s second-largest city and the gateway to the iconic Angkor Wat, Siem Reap offers travelers a direct route into the heart of Southeast Asia’s cultural heritage. With Indian tourist interest on the rise and simplified entry through Visa on Arrival and e-Visa options, the new direct flight is set to make travel more convenient.

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer at IndiGo, said, “We are glad to launch our inaugural flight to Siem Reap, IndiGo’s 46th international destination, that not only expands our network across Southeast Asia but also enhances our global connectivity from our Kolkata hub. This new service is India’s first direct air link to Cambodia operated by an Indian carrier, and we believe it will play a vital role in fostering deeper ties between India and the ASEAN region.”