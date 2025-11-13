 IndiGo Launches India's First Direct Flight To Cambodia Via Kolkata–Siem Reap Route
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndiGo Launches India's First Direct Flight To Cambodia Via Kolkata–Siem Reap Route

IndiGo Launches India's First Direct Flight To Cambodia Via Kolkata–Siem Reap Route

IndiGo has launched the first-ever direct flights between India and Cambodia, connecting Kolkata and Siem Reap. The thrice-weekly service, operated by Airbus A320neo, marks India’s first direct air link to Cambodia. The route strengthens IndiGo’s ASEAN network and offers Indian travelers easier access to Angkor Wat and Cambodia’s cultural heritage.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo Launches India's First Direct Flight To Cambodia Via Kolkata–Siem Reap Route |

India has been connected with Cambodia with direct flights for the first time as IndiGo commenced non-stop flights between Kolkata and Siem Reap. The thrice weekly flights, operated using IndiGo’s Airbus A320neo aircraft, will make it the first airline to connect India and Cambodia.

The first flight took-off on Thursday marking the commencement of the new route. Flight 6E-1655 from Kolkata's Netaji Subhaschandra Bose International Airport departed at 1.50am and reached Siem Reap at 6.20am local time. The return flight 6E-1656 will depart at 7.20am and reach Kolkata at 8.55am. The operations will be held on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Read Also
'50 Hours After Delhi Blast... No Words On Pakistan': Congress Criticises Modi Govt On 'Delayed'...
article-image
Read Also
Turkiye Rejects Media Reports Linking It To Radicalisation And Terror Activities In India As “Pure...
article-image

The new route solidifies the airline’s international network, as it connects India with strategic markets across the ASEAN region and beyond. Siem Reap is IndiGo’s 46th international destination and 140th overall destination in its growing network. As Cambodia’s second-largest city and the gateway to the iconic Angkor Wat, Siem Reap offers travelers a direct route into the heart of Southeast Asia’s cultural heritage. With Indian tourist interest on the rise and simplified entry through Visa on Arrival and e-Visa options, the new direct flight is set to make travel more convenient.

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer at IndiGo, said, “We are glad to launch our inaugural flight to Siem Reap, IndiGo’s 46th international destination, that not only expands our network across Southeast Asia but also enhances our global connectivity from our Kolkata hub. This new service is India’s first direct air link to Cambodia operated by an Indian carrier, and we believe it will play a vital role in fostering deeper ties between India and the ASEAN region.”

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Car Blast Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Seen Driving Through Badarpur Border Toll Plaza In New CCTV Footage
Delhi Car Blast Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Seen Driving Through Badarpur Border Toll Plaza In New CCTV Footage
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Alleges 'Vote Theft' In Sasaram Assembly Constituency, Demands EC Action
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Alleges 'Vote Theft' In Sasaram Assembly Constituency, Demands EC Action
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: Rishabh Pant Joins Sanjiv Goenka, Staff In Kolkata For LSG Retention Talk
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: Rishabh Pant Joins Sanjiv Goenka, Staff In Kolkata For LSG Retention Talk
Inox Wind Secures 100 MW Equipment Supply Order From Leading Green Energy Transition Platform
Inox Wind Secures 100 MW Equipment Supply Order From Leading Green Energy Transition Platform

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Doctors Plotted Terror In Room 13 Of Al-Falah University Hostel Building...

Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Doctors Plotted Terror In Room 13 Of Al-Falah University Hostel Building...

Delhi Car Blast Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Seen Driving Through Badarpur Border Toll Plaza In New CCTV...

Delhi Car Blast Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Seen Driving Through Badarpur Border Toll Plaza In New CCTV...

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Alleges 'Vote Theft' In Sasaram Assembly Constituency, Demands EC Action

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Alleges 'Vote Theft' In Sasaram Assembly Constituency, Demands EC Action

India Boosts Border Preparedness As IAF Operationalises Mudh-Nyoma Airbase, Just 25 Km From LAC With...

India Boosts Border Preparedness As IAF Operationalises Mudh-Nyoma Airbase, Just 25 Km From LAC With...

Sudha Murty Shakes A Leg At Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's Nephew's Baraat In Bengaluru: Watch Viral Video

Sudha Murty Shakes A Leg At Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's Nephew's Baraat In Bengaluru: Watch Viral Video