 Turkiye Rejects Media Reports Linking It To Radicalisation And Terror Activities In India As “Pure Disinformation”
The media reports claiming that "Turkiye is linked to terrorist acts in India and provides logistical, diplomatic, and financial support to terrorist groups are part of a malicious disinformation campaign aimed at damaging bilateral relations," Turkiye's Directorate of Communications Centre for Countering Disinformation said in a statement.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan | AFP

Dubai: Turkiye on Wednesday rejected as "purely disinformative" the media reports that it was engaged in "radicalisation activities" targeting India and other countries.

It said that the claim that Turkiye engages in “radicalisation activities” targeting India or any other country is "purely disinformative and lacks any factual basis".

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in the Indian capital on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring several others.

During an investigation, it was found that two of the key suspects of the Delhi blast had travelled to Turkiye.

