 'Trump Wants Skilled Overseas Workers To 'Train Americans' & Then 'Go Back Home': US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Trump Wants Skilled Overseas Workers To 'Train Americans' & Then 'Go Back Home': US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - Video

'Trump Wants Skilled Overseas Workers To 'Train Americans' & Then 'Go Back Home': US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - Video

A day after President Trump defended the H-1B visa programme, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said its vision is to bring skilled foreign workers to train Americans for 3–7 years before returning home. He said this approach would help rebuild US industries like shipbuilding and semiconductors. Meanwhile, the administration has intensified probes into H-1B visa abuses.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
H-1B Visa Fee Update | Image: Canva

New York: A day after US President Donald Trump defended the H-1B visa programme, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the "vision" is to bring in skilled overseas workers who train Americans and then go back home.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's Statement

"The President's vision here is to bring in overseas workers, where these jobs went, who have the skills. Three, five, seven years to train the US workers, then they can go home. The US workers fully take over," Bessent said in an interview to Fox News on Wednesday.

Read Also
'We're Going To Keep Using Our Visa Programmes,' Says US Department Of Homeland Security On H-1B...
article-image

Bessent was asked about Trump's latest remarks on the H-1B visa programme, where the President said America has to bring in talent since it does not have "certain talents".

FPJ Shorts
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Stray Round Choice Filling Till Today; Check Details
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Stray Round Choice Filling Till Today; Check Details
Canara Bank Cuts Lending Rates, Home Loans To Get Cheaper As MCLR Reduced By 0.05% Effective November 12
Canara Bank Cuts Lending Rates, Home Loans To Get Cheaper As MCLR Reduced By 0.05% Effective November 12
Turkiye Rejects Media Reports Linking It To Radicalisation And Terror Activities In India As “Pure Disinformation”
Turkiye Rejects Media Reports Linking It To Radicalisation And Terror Activities In India As “Pure Disinformation”
Kerala: Medical College Teachers Go On Strike Over Long-Pending Demands
Kerala: Medical College Teachers Go On Strike Over Long-Pending Demands

Bessent said that for 20-30 years, the US has offshored precision manufacturing jobs. "And the President's point here is, again, we can't snap our fingers and say, 'You're going to learn how to build ships overnight'. We want to bring the semiconductor industry back to the US."

"So this idea of overseas partners coming in, teaching American workers, then returning home, that's a home run," Bessent said, adding that Americans can't have those jobs now because "we haven't built ships in the US for years, we haven't built semiconductors." Trump defended the H-1B visa programme, saying America has to bring in talent from around the world.

Read Also
On Camera: Massive Fire Breaks Out At 1500-Year-Old Temple In China, Destroys Multi-Storey Pavilion
article-image

"I agree, but you also do have to bring in talent," Trump had said in an interview to Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

Trump was responding to a question on whether the H-1B visa issue will not be a big priority for his administration, and if one wants to raise wages for American workers, the country cannot be flooded with hundreds of thousands of foreign workers.

When Ingraham noted that "we have plenty of talent", Trump said "No, you don't, no you don't. You don't have certain talents. And people have to learn. You can't take people off an unemployment line, and say, 'I'm going to put you into a factory, we're going to make missiles'," Trump had said.

Read Also
'How Many Wives You Have?': US President Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa After...
article-image

"In Georgia, they raided because they wanted illegal immigrants. They had people from South Korea that made batteries all their lives. You know, making batteries (is) very complicated. It's not an easy thing, and very dangerous. A lot of explosions, lot of problems. They had, like 500-600 people, early stages to make batteries and to teach people how to do it. Well, they wanted them to get out of the country. You're going to need that. I mean, I know you and I disagree on this. You can't just say a country is coming in, going to invest USD 10 billion to build a plant and going to take people off an unemployment line who haven't worked in five years, and they're going to start making missiles. It doesn't work that way."

The Trump administration has launched a massive crackdown to check abuse in the H-1B visa programme which is used by companies, particularly technology companies, to employ foreign workers in the US. Indian professionals, including technology workers and physicians, are among the largest cohort of H-1B visa holders.

In September this year, Trump issued a Proclamation titled 'Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers' as an important initial step to reform the H-1B nonimmigrant visa programme.

Read Also
New Mails Released By Democrats Reveal Donald Trump 'Spent Hours' At Jeffrey Epstein's House With...
article-image

Under the Proclamation, certain H-1B petitions filed after September 21, 2025, must be accompanied by an additional USD 100,000 payment as a condition of eligibility.

Last week, the Trump administration launched about 175 investigations into H-1B visa abuse, including lapses such as low wages, work sites that didn't exist and the practice of "benching" employees.

"As part of our mission to protect American Jobs, we've launched 175 investigations into H-1B abuse," the US Department of Labour had said in a post on X.

It added that under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the agency will continue taking action to put American workers first.

Read Also
VIDEO: 37 Killed, 13 Injured As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Peru
article-image

Chavez-DeRemer said in a post on X that the Labour Department "is using every resource at our disposal to put a stop to H-1B abuse and protect American Jobs. Under the leadership of @POTUS, we'll continue to invest in our workforce and ensure high-skilled job opportunities go to American Workers FIRST!"

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Turkiye Rejects Media Reports Linking It To Radicalisation And Terror Activities In India As “Pure...

Turkiye Rejects Media Reports Linking It To Radicalisation And Terror Activities In India As “Pure...

'Trump Wants Skilled Overseas Workers To 'Train Americans' & Then 'Go Back Home': US Treasury...

'Trump Wants Skilled Overseas Workers To 'Train Americans' & Then 'Go Back Home': US Treasury...

'We're Going To Keep Using Our Visa Programmes,' Says US Department Of Homeland Security On H-1B...

'We're Going To Keep Using Our Visa Programmes,' Says US Department Of Homeland Security On H-1B...

On Camera: Massive Fire Breaks Out At 1500-Year-Old Temple In China, Destroys Multi-Storey Pavilion

On Camera: Massive Fire Breaks Out At 1500-Year-Old Temple In China, Destroys Multi-Storey Pavilion

US Secretary Marco Rubio Praises India's Handling Of Red Fort Terror Probe, Says Washington Offered...

US Secretary Marco Rubio Praises India's Handling Of Red Fort Terror Probe, Says Washington Offered...