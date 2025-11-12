 'How Many Wives You Have?': US President Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa After Spraying Perfume On Him - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'How Many Wives You Have?': US President Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa After Spraying Perfume On Him - VIDEO

'How Many Wives You Have?': US President Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa After Spraying Perfume On Him - VIDEO

The meeting marked the first visit to the Oval Office by a Syrian head of state since the country’s independence in 1946. The 43-year-old al-Sharaa, a former rebel commander once hunted by the US with a $10 million bounty, seized power after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad last December.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
POTUS Donald Trump And Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa | X/@Osint613

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday greeted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House, gifting him two bottles of his signature ‘Victory 45–47’ scent, including one for the Syrian President’s wife, while cheekily asking “how many” he had.

The light-hearted moment took place during a private bilateral meeting with al-Sharaa at the White House. A video of the interaction has surfaced and has gone viral on social media. The video shows Trump first spraying the cologne on himself and then on Ahmed al-Sharaa, his wife, and his staff. He can be heard saying, “The other one is for your wife, how many wives?” Trump asks before tapping him on the shoulder and adding, “You never know.”

The meeting marked the first visit to the Oval Office by a Syrian head of state since the country’s independence in 1946. The 43-year-old al-Sharaa, a former rebel commander once hunted by the US with a $10 million bounty, seized power after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad last December.

Read Also
New Mails Released By Democrats Reveal Donald Trump 'Spent Hours' At Jeffrey Epstein's House With...
article-image

Trump Vows To 'Do Everything'

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: K J Somaiya Institute Launches ₹1 Crore Venture Investment Project To Train MBA Students In Startup Funding
Mumbai News: K J Somaiya Institute Launches ₹1 Crore Venture Investment Project To Train MBA Students In Startup Funding
Mumbai News: Mangal Prabhat Lodha Orders Major Overhaul At KEM Hospital After Surprise Inspection
Mumbai News: Mangal Prabhat Lodha Orders Major Overhaul At KEM Hospital After Surprise Inspection
Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions
Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions
'Mumbai Can No Longer Afford Business As Usual,' Says Aaditya Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls
'Mumbai Can No Longer Afford Business As Usual,' Says Aaditya Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls

President Trump vowed to "do everything" to make Syria successful after the meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

According to a senior US administration official, Syria formally confirmed that it would join the global coalition against the Islamic State group during al-Sharaa's visit, becoming its 90th member.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

'How Many Wives You Have?': US President Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa After...

'How Many Wives You Have?': US President Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa After...

New Mails Released By Democrats Reveal Donald Trump 'Spent Hours' At Jeffrey Epstein's House With...

New Mails Released By Democrats Reveal Donald Trump 'Spent Hours' At Jeffrey Epstein's House With...

VIDEO: 37 Killed, 13 Injured As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Peru

VIDEO: 37 Killed, 13 Injured As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Peru

'Terror May Strike Our Cities, Can Never Shake Souls': Israeli PM Netanyahu On Delhi Blast

'Terror May Strike Our Cities, Can Never Shake Souls': Israeli PM Netanyahu On Delhi Blast