'How Many Wives You Have?': US President Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa After Spraying Perfume On Him - VIDEO

POTUS Donald Trump And Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa | X/@Osint613

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday greeted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House, gifting him two bottles of his signature ‘Victory 45–47’ scent, including one for the Syrian President’s wife, while cheekily asking “how many” he had.

The light-hearted moment took place during a private bilateral meeting with al-Sharaa at the White House. A video of the interaction has surfaced and has gone viral on social media. The video shows Trump first spraying the cologne on himself and then on Ahmed al-Sharaa, his wife, and his staff. He can be heard saying, “The other one is for your wife, how many wives?” Trump asks before tapping him on the shoulder and adding, “You never know.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The meeting marked the first visit to the Oval Office by a Syrian head of state since the country’s independence in 1946. The 43-year-old al-Sharaa, a former rebel commander once hunted by the US with a $10 million bounty, seized power after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad last December.

Trump Vows To 'Do Everything'

President Trump vowed to "do everything" to make Syria successful after the meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

According to a senior US administration official, Syria formally confirmed that it would join the global coalition against the Islamic State group during al-Sharaa's visit, becoming its 90th member.