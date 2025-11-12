 New Mails Released By Democrats Reveal Donald Trump 'Spent Hours' At Jeffrey Epstein's House With Sex Abuse Victim
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNew Mails Released By Democrats Reveal Donald Trump 'Spent Hours' At Jeffrey Epstein's House With Sex Abuse Victim

New Mails Released By Democrats Reveal Donald Trump 'Spent Hours' At Jeffrey Epstein's House With Sex Abuse Victim

The development comes four months after the Trump administration effectively closed the case and announced that there was no more information to share.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
X

Democrats on Wednesday released emails by American financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that indicated US President Donald Trump was aware of the sexual abuse and definitely "knew about the girls."

The development comes four months after the Trump administration effectively closed the case and announced that there was no more information to share.

The POTUS has denied any involvement in or knowledge of the sex-trafficking activities of his former friend.

The newly released emails, made public by Democrats pushing for a vote to compel the release of the full Epstein case files, were addressed to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate and author Michael Wolff.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Car Blast: Cabinet Led By PM Modi Passes Resolution, Terms Red Fort Explosion A 'Terror Attack' - VIDEO
Delhi Car Blast: Cabinet Led By PM Modi Passes Resolution, Terms Red Fort Explosion A 'Terror Attack' - VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Neelam Giri Opens Up About Love Angle With Amaal Mallik, 'Itna Lucky Nahi Hai'
Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Neelam Giri Opens Up About Love Angle With Amaal Mallik, 'Itna Lucky Nahi Hai'
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Bomb Scare In Maharashtra: Threat Message Found On Mahanagari Express Mumbai-Varanasi Train | All Details Here
Bomb Scare In Maharashtra: Threat Message Found On Mahanagari Express Mumbai-Varanasi Train | All Details Here

"I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is Trump." He added that an unnamed victim "spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned," to which Maxwell replied, "I have been thinking about that," Epstein wrote in one of the mails dated April 2011.

In another email to Wolff, dated January 31, 2019, Epstein wrote, "Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever, of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop."

Read Also
'Trump's Hands Were On My Breasts, All Over Me': Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend Accuses US...
article-image

The Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails "raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's horrific crimes."

So far, Trump has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or Maxwell.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Mails Released By Democrats Reveal Donald Trump 'Spent Hours' At Jeffrey Epstein's House With...

New Mails Released By Democrats Reveal Donald Trump 'Spent Hours' At Jeffrey Epstein's House With...

VIDEO: 37 Killed, 13 Injured As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Peru

VIDEO: 37 Killed, 13 Injured As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Peru

'Terror May Strike Our Cities, Can Never Shake Souls': Israeli PM Netanyahu On Delhi Blast

'Terror May Strike Our Cities, Can Never Shake Souls': Israeli PM Netanyahu On Delhi Blast

Invited By Republican Leader, Netanyahu To Visit New York On Zohran Mamdani’s First Day as Mayor...

Invited By Republican Leader, Netanyahu To Visit New York On Zohran Mamdani’s First Day as Mayor...

Elon Musk Unveils Vision To Bring Starlink Internet To India’s Remotest Regions, Partners With...

Elon Musk Unveils Vision To Bring Starlink Internet To India’s Remotest Regions, Partners With...