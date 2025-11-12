New Mails Released By Democrats Reveal Donald Trump 'Spent Hours' At Jeffrey Epstein's House With Sex Abuse Victim

X

Democrats on Wednesday released emails by American financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that indicated US President Donald Trump was aware of the sexual abuse and definitely "knew about the girls."

The development comes four months after the Trump administration effectively closed the case and announced that there was no more information to share.

The POTUS has denied any involvement in or knowledge of the sex-trafficking activities of his former friend.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The newly released emails, made public by Democrats pushing for a vote to compel the release of the full Epstein case files, were addressed to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate and author Michael Wolff.

"I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is Trump." He added that an unnamed victim "spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned," to which Maxwell replied, "I have been thinking about that," Epstein wrote in one of the mails dated April 2011.

In another email to Wolff, dated January 31, 2019, Epstein wrote, "Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever, of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop."

The Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails "raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's horrific crimes."

So far, Trump has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or Maxwell.