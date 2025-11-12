 VIDEO: 37 Killed, 13 Injured As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Peru
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVIDEO: 37 Killed, 13 Injured As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Peru

VIDEO: 37 Killed, 13 Injured As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Peru

The health manager of the Arequipa region, Walther Oporto, said to local radio RPP that the bus hit a pickup truck and it went off a road on a curve, falling more than 200 metres (more than 650 feet) to the banks of the Ocoña river.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
37 Killed, 13 Injured As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Peru |

Lima: A passenger bus fell into a deep ravine early Wednesday after crashing with another vehicle in southern Peru, killing at least 37 people and injuring 13 more, authorities said.

The health manager of the Arequipa region, Walther Oporto, said to local radio RPP that the bus hit a pickup truck and it went off a road on a curve, falling more than 200 metres (more than 650 feet) to the banks of the Ocoña river.

The bus had departed from the city of Chala, a mining area also in southern Peru, and was heading to the city of Arequipa.

Fatal bus accidents are not uncommon in Peru. The cause of Wednesday's accident was not clear, but authorities have said in the past that reckless driving and excessive speed are behind many of these events.

FPJ Shorts
Prayagraj’s 'Sounds Of Kumbh' Album From Mahakumbh Earns Grammy Nomination Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Cultural Vision
Prayagraj’s 'Sounds Of Kumbh' Album From Mahakumbh Earns Grammy Nomination Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Cultural Vision
UP News: Lucknow To Host 19th Bharat Scouts And Guides National Jamboree After 61 Years; Event To Blend Tradition, Technology & Youth Leadership
UP News: Lucknow To Host 19th Bharat Scouts And Guides National Jamboree After 61 Years; Event To Blend Tradition, Technology & Youth Leadership
Uttar Pradesh Becomes World’s First AI-Driven Governance Pilot Site Under Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership, Sets Global Benchmark In Innovation
Uttar Pradesh Becomes World’s First AI-Driven Governance Pilot Site Under Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership, Sets Global Benchmark In Innovation
IIHMR University Partners With Bryant University To Boost Global Academic Collaboration
IIHMR University Partners With Bryant University To Boost Global Academic Collaboration
Read Also
'You Don't Have Certain Talents': US President Donald Trump Justifies Need For H-1B Workers Amid...
article-image

In August, a bus overturned on a highway and 10 people died. In July, another bus traveling from Lima to Peru's Amazon region also overturned, leaving at least 18 people dead and 48 injured.

In January at least six people died and 32 were injured when a bus fell into a river.

In 2024 there were approximately 3,173 deaths as a result of traffic accidents in the South American country, according to official data from the Death Information System.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 37 Killed, 13 Injured As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Peru

VIDEO: 37 Killed, 13 Injured As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Peru

'Terror May Strike Our Cities, Can Never Shake Souls': Israeli PM Netanyahu On Delhi Blast

'Terror May Strike Our Cities, Can Never Shake Souls': Israeli PM Netanyahu On Delhi Blast

Invited By Republican Leader, Netanyahu To Visit New York On Zohran Mamdani’s First Day as Mayor...

Invited By Republican Leader, Netanyahu To Visit New York On Zohran Mamdani’s First Day as Mayor...

Elon Musk Unveils Vision To Bring Starlink Internet To India’s Remotest Regions, Partners With...

Elon Musk Unveils Vision To Bring Starlink Internet To India’s Remotest Regions, Partners With...

Uncontrolled SUV Goes Airborne In Brazil, Tumbles Down From Huge Stairway; Driver Still Walks Away...

Uncontrolled SUV Goes Airborne In Brazil, Tumbles Down From Huge Stairway; Driver Still Walks Away...