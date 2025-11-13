On Camera: Massive Fire Breaks Out At 1500-Year-Old Temple In China, Destroys Multi-Storey Pavilion | Facebook @ShanghaiEye

A massive fire broke out at the 1,500-year-old Yongqing Temple in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, on November 12, sparking panic and widespread concern over the loss of cultural heritage. The ancient temple, known for its centuries-old Buddhist architecture and spiritual significance, was damaged in flames that tore through a multi-storey pavilion within the complex.

Several videos circulating on social media show huge clouds of smoke and raging flames consuming the temple’s ornate wooden roofs. The intensity of the fire illuminated the sky as locals gathered outside, watching helplessly and recording as firefighters tried to control the blaze.

According to local authorities, the fire has been largely brought under control, and no casualties have been reported so far. Initial reports suggest that the blaze occurred in a replica of an ancient-style building inside the temple premises.

Firefighters and emergency teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with experts expected to examine whether faulty wiring, incense use, or structural vulnerabilities contributed to the outbreak.

The Yongqing Temple, which dates back to the Southern Dynasty period, is one of Jiangsu’s oldest and most revered sites, drawing pilgrims and tourists alike. The loss of the multi-storey pavilion has left heritage lovers and locals deeply saddened, with many taking to social media to express their grief.

While officials have confirmed that the main temple structure remains intact, restoration efforts are expected to take months.