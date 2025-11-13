 On Camera: Massive Fire Breaks Out At 1500-Year-Old Temple In China, Destroys Multi-Storey Pavilion
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralOn Camera: Massive Fire Breaks Out At 1500-Year-Old Temple In China, Destroys Multi-Storey Pavilion

On Camera: Massive Fire Breaks Out At 1500-Year-Old Temple In China, Destroys Multi-Storey Pavilion

A massive fire broke out at the 1,500-year-old Yongqing Temple in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, on November 12, sparking panic and widespread concern over the loss of cultural heritage. The ancient temple, known for its centuries-old Buddhist architecture and spiritual significance, was damaged in flames that tore through a multi-storey pavilion within the complex.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
On Camera: Massive Fire Breaks Out At 1500-Year-Old Temple In China, Destroys Multi-Storey Pavilion | Facebook @ShanghaiEye

A massive fire broke out at the 1,500-year-old Yongqing Temple in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, on November 12, sparking panic and widespread concern over the loss of cultural heritage. The ancient temple, known for its centuries-old Buddhist architecture and spiritual significance, was damaged in flames that tore through a multi-storey pavilion within the complex.

Several videos circulating on social media show huge clouds of smoke and raging flames consuming the temple’s ornate wooden roofs. The intensity of the fire illuminated the sky as locals gathered outside, watching helplessly and recording as firefighters tried to control the blaze.

WATCH VIDEO:

According to local authorities, the fire has been largely brought under control, and no casualties have been reported so far. Initial reports suggest that the blaze occurred in a replica of an ancient-style building inside the temple premises.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala: Medical College Teachers Go On Strike Over Long-Pending Demands
Kerala: Medical College Teachers Go On Strike Over Long-Pending Demands
Bigg Boss 19: 'No Mridul, No Bigg Boss' Trends After Mridul Tiwari's Eviction
Bigg Boss 19: 'No Mridul, No Bigg Boss' Trends After Mridul Tiwari's Eviction
Delhi Blast Case: CCTV Shows Dr Umar Mohammad Driving Explosive-Laden Car In Connaught Place Before Heading To Red Fort Area
Delhi Blast Case: CCTV Shows Dr Umar Mohammad Driving Explosive-Laden Car In Connaught Place Before Heading To Red Fort Area
Chennai: NIA Court Sentences Karukka Vinoth To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For 2023 Raj Bhavan Petrol Bomb Attack
Chennai: NIA Court Sentences Karukka Vinoth To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For 2023 Raj Bhavan Petrol Bomb Attack

Firefighters and emergency teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with experts expected to examine whether faulty wiring, incense use, or structural vulnerabilities contributed to the outbreak.

Read Also
Centuries-old Shipwreck Emerges On Beach Amid Deadly Typhoon In Vietnam | Visuals Inside
article-image

The Yongqing Temple, which dates back to the Southern Dynasty period, is one of Jiangsu’s oldest and most revered sites, drawing pilgrims and tourists alike. The loss of the multi-storey pavilion has left heritage lovers and locals deeply saddened, with many taking to social media to express their grief.

While officials have confirmed that the main temple structure remains intact, restoration efforts are expected to take months.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Massive Fire Breaks Out At 1500-Year-Old Temple In China, Destroys Multi-Storey Pavilion

On Camera: Massive Fire Breaks Out At 1500-Year-Old Temple In China, Destroys Multi-Storey Pavilion

Turkey's Principal Arrested After Shocking Viral Video Shows Him Pushing Autistic Student Down...

Turkey's Principal Arrested After Shocking Viral Video Shows Him Pushing Autistic Student Down...

Biker Accidentally Runs Over Snake While Parking, Gets Bitten On Leg In Next Moment; Watch

Biker Accidentally Runs Over Snake While Parking, Gets Bitten On Leg In Next Moment; Watch

'How Many Wives You Have?': US President Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa After...

'How Many Wives You Have?': US President Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa After...

‘Mask Has Slipped’: Netizens React to ‘ChatGPT’ Blunder On Pakistani Newspaper Dawn’s...

‘Mask Has Slipped’: Netizens React to ‘ChatGPT’ Blunder On Pakistani Newspaper Dawn’s...