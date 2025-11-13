'Saare Shishe Fod Diye...': UP Woman Smashes Husband's Car After He Refused To Pay For Household Expenses, Police Respond To Viral Video

UP Woman Smashes Husband's Car Windows After He Refused To Pay For Household Expenses, Police Respond To Viral Video | X @Zuber_Akhtar1

Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh: In a dramatic turn of events, a married couple's quarrel became talk of the town and led to a strict police action. A woman was spotted smashing her husband's car with a hammer in UP's Bijnor district under the Najibabad Police Station division. The video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking amusement among netizens. It is being said that the fight between the husband and wife escalated after the husband refused to pay for the monthly household expenses to his wife.

The woman, identified as Himani, can be seen in the viral video, with a hammer in her hand and smashing into the windows of a car, which was sent for service repair at a local garage. Himani completely smashed the windows of the car and also recorded it on her phone while onlookers kept watching her in disbelief and shock.

WATCH VIDEO:

Police Response On The Incident:

Bijnor Police have issued an official statement on the incident after the video went viral on social media. In the statement, the Najibabad Area Officer reported that a fight broke out between Dharmendra and his second wife, Himani, which led to the incident. Out of rage, Himani arrived at the garage where her husband had given his car for repair and damaged it severely. Police said that the case has been registered against the woman, and further investigation is underway.

According to the reports, the woman caused around ₹40,000 damage to the car after breaking all the windows with the hammer. The mechanics present at the scene recorded her while she was vandalizing the car and also filed a complaint against her.

While the primary reason for the fight is still being verified in the investigation, reports suggest that Himani's husband, Dharmendra, refused to pay for household expenses and instead preferred repairing the car, which made her furious, and she damaged the car out of rage.