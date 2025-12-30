 Woman Beats Estranged Husband After Divorce Verdict In Karnataka - VIDEO
A viral video shows a woman allegedly assaulting her estranged husband outside a Karnataka family court after a divorce verdict. The woman is seen hitting and abusing the man, who does not retaliate and keeps smiling. The clip is linked to claims of a rejected Rs 6 lakh alimony demand.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
article-image

A video circulating on social media shows a woman assaulting a man outside a family court in Karnataka. In the footage, the woman is seen pulling the man’s hair, hitting him repeatedly and shouting abuses as bystanders watch in silence. Despite the assault, the man does not react aggressively and is seen smiling throughout the incident.

According to reports, the incident took place outside a Karnataka family court after divorce proceedings concluded. It is being claimed that the woman, a software engineer by profession, attacked her estranged husband following the court’s verdict.

Read Also
On Camera: Woman Beats Husband With Slipper After Catching Him Red-Handed With Another Woman In Oyo...
article-image

Social media users allege that the woman had demanded Rs 6 lakh per month as alimony, but the court reportedly fixed the amount at zero. As per the claims, the man had legally transferred all his assets to his mother’s name before the final judgment, leaving no property or income in his name at the time of the ruling.

