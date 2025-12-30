'Narendra Modi, I Need An Aadhar Card': US Tourist Gets Emotional During His Last Hours In India; Says The Country Has It All

A heartfelt goodbye from a US-based content creator living in India has taken social media by storm, with viewers across the world resonating deeply with his emotions. Gabe, popularly known online as Gabruji, shared an emotional Instagram video as his time in India came to an end, calling it his “favourite country” and admitting that leaving wasn’t easy.

Posted just hours before his departure, the video captures a raw, unfiltered moment of gratitude, wonder, and visible heartbreak, something that instantly connected with audiences, especially those who have experienced life in India as outsiders.

“Eight Hours Left in My Favourite Country”

In the clip, filmed while he sits behind a bike during his final day in India, Gabe introduces himself with his signature humour. Lightening the mood briefly, he jokes about wanting an Aadhaar card, even tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Instagram handle. But the humour quickly gives way to emotion.

With honesty, he shares that he has only eight hours left in the country and confesses that he had already broken down earlier while trying to record the same video. His vulnerability sets the tone for what follows, a sincere reflection on how India changed him.

How India changed his perspective

Gabe goes on to explain how living in India challenged many of his preconceived ideas about comfort, privilege, and quality of life. Addressing assumptions often associated with being white or from a developed country, he admits that India made him rethink what it truly means to “have it all.”

Instead of focusing on material wealth, he highlights the accessibility of everyday life in India, something many locals take for granted. From readily available domestic help and affordable transport to street food at any hour, he describes India as a place that feels constantly alive, efficient in its own unique way, and deeply human.

The magic of everyday India

What stood out most for Gabe was how seamlessly life flows in India. He marvels at the ease of finding food, transport, and services at any time of day, pointing out how this constant buzz adds to the country’s charm. His words are not sarcastic or exaggerated, they’re filled with genuine admiration for India’s rhythm and resilience.

As the video nears its end, his voice grows heavier with emotion. He thanks India sincerely, saying he will miss it “deeply, deeply,” before signing off with a hopeful promise to return.

Social media reacts with love

The video quickly gained traction, especially among foreigners who have lived in India. Many shared similar stories of struggling to leave the country after forming emotional bonds with its people and culture.