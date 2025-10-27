On Camera: Woman Beats Husband With Slipper After Catching Him Red-Handed With Another Woman In Oyo Hotel Room In UP's Amroha

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha has gone viral on social media, showing a woman beating her husband inside an OYO hotel room. According to reports, the incident took place in the Didauli police station area near Highway 9 on Monday.

After being tipped off that her husband was meeting another woman at the hotel, the woman, accompanied by a relative, stormed into the premises and created a scene outside the room.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The viral footage shows the woman threatening her husband, who had locked himself inside the room, to open the door or she would break it down. She is seen shouting repeatedly, demanding that he come out.

After some time, the man opens the door. The woman, waiting with a slipper in hand, begins hitting him as soon as he steps out. Another burqa-clad woman can also be seen inside the room during the altercation.

The OYO hotel is reportedly owned by a local BJP leader.

The video has been widely shared on social media. However, it remains unclear whether the woman has filed a police complaint against her husband.